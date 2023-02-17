Ptron, the homegrown company has launched Ptron, the homegrown company has launched Bassbuds Zen at just Rs. 999. The new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from the company are said to offer up to 50 hours of total playback time and come with 10mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. They also feature low-latency audio, touch controls, and passive noise cancellation. The Bassbuds Zen also feature quad microphones with ENC & TruTalk technology, that is said to provide clearer calls and minimum noise cancellation of 30dB.

Ptron Bassbuds Zen price, availability

The new Ptron Bassbuds Zen are priced at Rs. 999. They are currently available on Amazon. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black and Blue. Buyers can also avail of additional discounts on selected bank card transactions.

Ptron Bassbuds Zen specifications, features

Ptron's Bassbuds Zen come with an in-ear lightweight design. The earbuds come with Quad microphones with ENC and TruTalk technology, which is said to reduce environmental noise of up to 30dB during calls. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers in each earbud. The Bassbuds Zen earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, low-latency audio, and video sync features.

The earbuds are claimed to provide up to 50 hours of total battery on a single charge with the charging case. The charging case houses a 400mAh battery whereas the earbuds get 40mAh cells. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging and takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully. The case is said to take about 1.5 hours for a full charge.

Other features of the Ptron Bassbuds Zen include precise touch controls, passive noise cancellation, voice assistant, integrated music, and call controls. They also come with IPX4 water-resistant rating and measure 6.4 x 5.1 x 2.6 cm, while weighing 44 grams with the case.

