Ptron Bassbuds Zen With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, Quad Mics Launched in India: All Details

Ptron Bassbuds Zen are available in blue and black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Ptron Bassbuds Zen earbuds are available for sale on Amazon

Highlights
  • Ptron Basspods Zen come with Bluetooth version 5.3
  • They feature 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Ptron Basspods Zen come with IPX4 rating

Ptron, the homegrown company has launched Ptron, the homegrown company has launched Bassbuds Zen at just Rs. 999. The new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from the company are said to offer up to 50 hours of total playback time and come with 10mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. They also feature low-latency audio, touch controls, and passive noise cancellation. The Bassbuds Zen also feature quad microphones with ENC & TruTalk technology, that is said to provide clearer calls and minimum noise cancellation of 30dB.

Ptron Bassbuds Zen price, availability

The new Ptron Bassbuds Zen are priced at Rs. 999. They are currently available on Amazon. The wireless earbuds are being sold in Black and Blue. Buyers can also avail of additional discounts on selected bank card transactions.

Ptron Bassbuds Zen specifications, features

Ptron's Bassbuds Zen come with an in-ear lightweight design. The earbuds come with Quad microphones with ENC and TruTalk technology, which is said to reduce environmental noise of up to 30dB during calls. They feature 10mm dynamic drivers in each earbud. The Bassbuds Zen earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, low-latency audio, and video sync features.

The earbuds are claimed to provide up to 50 hours of total battery on a single charge with the charging case. The charging case houses a 400mAh battery whereas the earbuds get 40mAh cells. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging and takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully. The case is said to take about 1.5 hours for a full charge.

Other features of the Ptron Bassbuds Zen include precise touch controls, passive noise cancellation, voice assistant, integrated music, and call controls. They also come with IPX4 water-resistant rating and measure 6.4 x 5.1 x 2.6 cm, while weighing 44 grams with the case.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
