NoiseFit Crew, the latest smartwatch from Indian electronics brand Noise, has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,499. The new smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Bluetooth calling functionality, and has a round 1.38-inch screen. Among the company's most affordable smartwatches right now, the NoiseFit Crew is positioned as an entry-level smartwatch with basic notification mirroring and calling capabilities, along with various fitness tracking and customisation features. The new smartwatch is available now via Flipkart, and will also be sold on gonoise.com, the company's official online store.

NoiseFit Crew price and availability

The NoiseFit Crew is priced at Rs. 1,499, and is available to buy via Flipkart. The company will also sell the wearable device via gonoise.com in the coming days.

At this price, it's among the most affordable smartwatches that you can buy from Noise right now, and also among the most affordable round-screen smartwatches from any brand in India. There are a total of five colour options for the NoiseFit Crew - Black, Blue, Grey, Green, and Pink - although for now, only the Black and Pink colour options are available on Flipkart.

NoiseFit Crew specifications and features

The NoiseFit Crew smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, along with Bluetooth calling functionality. The device has a 1.38-inch 240x240-pixel round colour touch screen, with a peak brightness rating of 500 nits. For dust and water resistance, the NosieFit Crew has an IP68 rating, and the smartwatch works with the NoiseFit app to pair with and connect to iOS and Android smartphones.

For fitness and activity monitoring, the NoiseFit Crew has step tracking, heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking, among others. There are over 100 sports modes for detailed fitness tracking, and the app also gives access to over 100 watch faces which can be used with the smartwatch. Productivity apps built into the watch include alarms and reminders, calculator, calendar, and weather display. Battery life is claimed to be seven days on a single charge.

