Technology News

NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

NoiseFit Crew smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 1,499.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2023 14:50 IST
NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The NoiseFit Crew smartwatch can be purchased via Flipkart

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Crew smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The 1.38-inch screen has a peak brightness of 500 nits
  • The NoiseFit Crew smartwatch is IP68 dust and water resistant

NoiseFit Crew, the latest smartwatch from Indian electronics brand Noise, has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,499. The new smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Bluetooth calling functionality, and has a round 1.38-inch screen. Among the company's most affordable smartwatches right now, the NoiseFit Crew is positioned as an entry-level smartwatch with basic notification mirroring and calling capabilities, along with various fitness tracking and customisation features. The new smartwatch is available now via Flipkart, and will also be sold on gonoise.com, the company's official online store.

NoiseFit Crew price and availability

The NoiseFit Crew is priced at Rs. 1,499, and is available to buy via Flipkart. The company will also sell the wearable device via gonoise.com in the coming days.

At this price, it's among the most affordable smartwatches that you can buy from Noise right now, and also among the most affordable round-screen smartwatches from any brand in India. There are a total of five colour options for the NoiseFit Crew - Black, Blue, Grey, Green, and Pink - although for now, only the Black and Pink colour options are available on Flipkart.

NoiseFit Crew specifications and features

The NoiseFit Crew smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, along with Bluetooth calling functionality. The device has a 1.38-inch 240x240-pixel round colour touch screen, with a peak brightness rating of 500 nits. For dust and water resistance, the NosieFit Crew has an IP68 rating, and the smartwatch works with the NoiseFit app to pair with and connect to iOS and Android smartphones.

For fitness and activity monitoring, the NoiseFit Crew has step tracking, heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking, among others. There are over 100 sports modes for detailed fitness tracking, and the app also gives access to over 100 watch faces which can be used with the smartwatch. Productivity apps built into the watch include alarms and reminders, calculator, calendar, and weather display. Battery life is claimed to be seven days on a single charge.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Noise, NoiseFit, NoiseFit Crew, Smartwatch, NoiseFit Crew Price in India, NoiseFit Crew Specifications, NoiseFit Crew Features, Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Calling
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
India's Digital Transactions Estimated to Soon Overtake Cash Transactions, PM Modi Says
Featured video of the day
Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB: First Looks

Related Stories

NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  4. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  5. All You Need to Know About the UPI-PayNow Cross-Border Payments Integration
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  7. Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Poco C55 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Hackers Begin Selling Data Centre Logins for World's Largest Corporations Including Microsoft and Apple
  3. Oyo to Expand in Numbers, Plans to Open Around 1,800 More Hotels in 2023
  4. Oppo Find N2 Flip to Be Showcased at MWC 2023, Alongside New IoT, Smart Health, AR and Fast Charging Technology
  5. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. India's Digital Transactions Estimated to Soon Overtake Cash Transactions, PM Modi Says
  7. Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. UPI-PayNow Integration for Cross-Border Payments: 5 Points on What the System Aims to Achieve
  9. Huobi Exchange Seeks Licence in Hong Kong, Its Native HT Token Surges Overnight
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Sport Bigger Cover Screen Than Oppo Find N2 Flip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.