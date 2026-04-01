Nothing is said to be planning an expansion beyond smartphones and audio products. According to a report, the Carl Pei-led brand is developing a pair of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses. The product is expected to launch in the first half of 2027 and will be equipped with cameras, microphones, and speakers. Apart from this, Nothing is reportedly working on a new pair of AI-focused earbuds that could debut later this year.

Nothing's AI-Powered Smart Glasses, Earbuds

The Nothing smart glasses will rely on smartphones and cloud processing for AI functionality, like other offerings from its competitors, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the journalist said that the product will focus more on delivering a more personalised experience by automating tasks, rather than featuring full augmented reality (AR) capabilities.

Per Gurman, Nothing's smart glasses may not include AR displays, although it remains a “long-term” goal for the category in general.

The report adds that Nothing CEO Carl Pei was initially hesitant about entering the smart glasses segment. However, the executive is now said to be pushing a multi-device strategy, signalling a shift in the company's long-term vision. Nothing's approach to smart glasses is expected to align with its distinctive design philosophy, Gurman said.

The move comes as competition in the smart glasses segment intensifies, with companies like Google, Apple, and Meta exploring or expanding their presence in the space. Meta introduced several AI-powered glasses in 2025, including a pair equipped with displays, dubbed Meta Ray-Ban Display. It also recently debuted the prescription-first smart glasses, featuring the same core feature set as the standard product.

Apple is expected to introduce its first offering in the smart glass segment, with a product that is reportedly internally codenamed “N50.” Instead of being a standalone device, the Cupertino-based tech giant's N50 glasses may connect wirelessly to an iPhone, offloading compute-intensive tasks while the glasses themselves handle data capture and lightweight functions.

Apart from this, Nothing is reportedly working on a new pair of AI-focused earbuds that could debut later this year. These are expected to build on Nothing's existing audio lineup while integrating more intelligent features. Details about the product, however, remain under wraps.