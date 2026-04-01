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Samsung Enables Blood Pressure Monitoring on Some Galaxy Watch Models in the US; Watch 9 Development Tipped

Samsung also plans to add passive monitoring later this year to show long-term blood pressure trends.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 13:11 IST
Samsung Enables Blood Pressure Monitoring on Some Galaxy Watch Models in the US; Watch 9 Development Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (pictured) was launched in India in July 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung expands health features with blood pressure tracking
  • Upcoming update will track long-term blood pressure trends
  • Galaxy Watch 9 leak suggests early testing on Samsung servers
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Samsung has rolled out blood pressure monitoring for select Galaxy Watch users in the US via the Samsung Health Monitor app. The update allows users to measure and track blood pressure directly from their wrist on supported models. The company said the feature is meant to help users track trends over time and is not intended for medical diagnosis or treatment. Separately, early signs suggest that the Galaxy Watch 9 is already in development, with a firmware file linked to the device spotted on Samsung's servers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Models Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring After Years

Samsung has enabled blood pressure monitoring for select Galaxy Watch users in the US through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature is available on models including the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.galaxy watch blood pressure monitoring samsung inline galaxy watch

Users can measure and track their blood pressure directly from the watch, with readings that include systolic and diastolic values along with heart rate. To keep readings accurate, the watch needs to be calibrated every 28 days using a standard upper-arm blood pressure monitor.

This feature joins other health tools on Galaxy Watch devices, such as ECG tracking, irregular heart rhythm alerts, and sleep apnea detection. Samsung also plans to add passive monitoring later this year to show long-term blood pressure trends.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Firmware Leaks

Meanwhile, early leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch 9 is already in development. A firmware file with the model number SM-L345U has been spotted on Samsung's servers by tipster Mohammed Khatri. Previous reports have associated this model number with the upcoming smartwatch, pointing to internal testing.

Samsung usually updates its smartwatch lineup every year, as it introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July 2025, and the next generation is expected to follow a similar schedule. If that holds, the Galaxy Watch 9 could arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 around July 2026.

Some leaks claim that the Galaxy Watch 9 may use the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset from Qualcomm, while other reports have hinted at its battery capacity, and more information is expected to surface as the launch approaches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Rotating bezel gives an impeccable look to the smartwatch
  • Bright display and solid design
  • Physical buttons are useful
  • Plenty of health-tracking features
  • One UI is neat
  • Gemini support works well
  • Bad
  • Still slightly heavier for a traditional smartwatch
  • Display looks small on this chunky watch
  • Some advanced functionalities are limited to Samsung phone users
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review
Strap Colour Black, White
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Enables Blood Pressure Monitoring on Some Galaxy Watch Models in the US; Watch 9 Development Tipped
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