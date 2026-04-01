Samsung has rolled out blood pressure monitoring for select Galaxy Watch users in the US via the Samsung Health Monitor app. The update allows users to measure and track blood pressure directly from their wrist on supported models. The company said the feature is meant to help users track trends over time and is not intended for medical diagnosis or treatment. Separately, early signs suggest that the Galaxy Watch 9 is already in development, with a firmware file linked to the device spotted on Samsung's servers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Models Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring After Years

Samsung has enabled blood pressure monitoring for select Galaxy Watch users in the US through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The feature is available on models including the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Users can measure and track their blood pressure directly from the watch, with readings that include systolic and diastolic values along with heart rate. To keep readings accurate, the watch needs to be calibrated every 28 days using a standard upper-arm blood pressure monitor.

This feature joins other health tools on Galaxy Watch devices, such as ECG tracking, irregular heart rhythm alerts, and sleep apnea detection. Samsung also plans to add passive monitoring later this year to show long-term blood pressure trends.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Firmware Leaks

Meanwhile, early leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch 9 is already in development. A firmware file with the model number SM-L345U has been spotted on Samsung's servers by tipster Mohammed Khatri. Previous reports have associated this model number with the upcoming smartwatch, pointing to internal testing.

Samsung usually updates its smartwatch lineup every year, as it introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July 2025, and the next generation is expected to follow a similar schedule. If that holds, the Galaxy Watch 9 could arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 around July 2026.

Some leaks claim that the Galaxy Watch 9 may use the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset from Qualcomm, while other reports have hinted at its battery capacity, and more information is expected to surface as the launch approaches.