Apple is said to be developing a new wave of AI-centric hardware. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup of artificial intelligence (AI) devices includes smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, and a wearable pendant device. Apple is said to be exploring new form factors that extend beyond the iPhone and Vision Pro. While the company has yet to confirm these plans, the projects are reportedly in active development, with early prototypes already being tested internally.

Apple's AI-Centric Wearables

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the first device in Apple's AI lineup is a pair of lightweight smart glasses that could eventually complement or succeed the iPhone's functions. Unlike the high-end Vision Pro headset that is geared towards developers, the glasses are expected to be more consumer-friendly.

Apple's smart glasses project is reportedly internally codenamed “N50.” Instead of being a standalone device, the tech giant's N50 glasses are said to connect wirelessly to an iPhone, offloading compute-intensive tasks while the glasses handle data capture and lightweight functions.

The report claims that early prototypes include cameras and microphones that feed environmental data into Apple's AI systems, enabling features such as object recognition, contextual prompts, and live assistance.

Beyond smart glasses, the tech giant is also said to be working on AirPods equipped with outward-facing cameras. The purported earbuds would gather visual data about the user's surroundings, integrating with Apple's AI models to improve spatial awareness and context-based interactions. Gurman said that the concept could enable gesture controls, environmental understanding, and more proactive Siri responses.

This aligns with previous leaks that hinted towards a possible launch of AirPods with embedded cameras. Per reports, the “next AirPods Pro can see around you”, and the product could launch at the same price as the current model.

The last experimental product in development is a wearable AI pendant. The device, reportedly designed to be worn around the neck, is reported to include cameras and sensors that are capable of continuously analysing the user's environment. Similar to other AI-first wearables emerging in the market, the pendant would rely on advanced on-device processing and cloud-based AI to deliver real-time insights and assistance, potentially serving as a digital companion.

The report notes that these initiatives are part of Apple's long-term strategy to reduce reliance on the iPhone by introducing new categories of AI-powered devices. None of the reported devices, however, has officially been confirmed. More details about these projects could emerge in the coming years.