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Bitcoin Price Rises to $69,000 as Ethereum Trades Near $2,100 Mark

Crypto market shows early signs of stability as investors remain cautious.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 13:51 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises to $69,000 as Ethereum Trades Near $2,100 Mark

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Crypto market steadies as investors wait for stronger directional cues

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin closes March in green after months of decline
  • ETF flows ease, signalling institutional recalibration
  • Stablecoin supply points to capital waiting on the sidelines
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Bitcoin traded near $69,000 (roughly Rs. 64.45 lakh) on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market remained steady despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency saw its value rise by 2.43 percent over the past 24 hours. Analysts said the current price action reflects consolidation within a narrow range rather than a breakout. Ethereum traded near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2.00 lakh), indicating mild strength across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 62.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.9 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

Analysts noted that Bitcoin closed March with a green candle after five consecutive months of declines, hinting at a possible trend reversal. However, ETF flows have eased, indicating a phase of institutional recalibration, while strong stablecoin supply suggests capital remains on the sidelines awaiting clearer signals.

Macro Signals Keep Crypto Markets Range-Bound

Altcoin prices continued to fluctuate on Wednesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $620.18 (roughly Rs. 57,924), up 1.48 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $84.45 (roughly Rs. 7,890), up 1.55 percent. XRP hovered around $1.35 (roughly Rs. 126), up 2.79 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.78), up 3.09 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “While comments from President Trump about a possible end to the conflict have helped reduce selling pressure, the broader sentiment remains weak [...] If spot buying picks up, BTC could move toward $71,000 (roughly Rs. 66.2 lakh), while $65,000 (roughly Rs. 60.6 lakh) remains a key support level.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The technicals tell a more nuanced story. Bitcoin's realised volatility has compressed from 80 to 50 over the month [...] For investors, watch the March CPI print on April 10 closely. A reading above 2.6 percent year-on-year could push Bitcoin toward the $65,000 (roughly Rs. 60.71 lakh) support. Hold that level, and the setup into Q2 looks constructive. Lose it, and $60,000 (roughly Rs. 56.04 lakh) comes into view.”

Weighing in on broader market conditions, WazirX Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin remains stable amid broader macro uncertainty, while crypto-linked stocks have seen mild gains. However, ETF flows have eased recently, reflecting a phase of recalibration among institutions as markets consolidate before the next potential upward move [...] In the past 24 hours, AI tokens saw strong momentum, with Render (RNDR) surging 15.84 percent, while in the RWA space, POLYX jumped 15.07 percent and ONDO posted a 3.8 percent gain.”

Overall, analysts said the market is currently stabilising within a defined range as investors assess macro signals and institutional activity. Bitcoin's next move will likely depend on whether buying interest strengthens at current levels or if external pressures continue to limit upside momentum.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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