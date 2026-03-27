Meta appears to be gearing up for its next generation of AI smart glasses, as new regulatory filings hint at an upcoming launch. Recent reports suggest the company is preparing new Ray-Ban Meta models, reportedly named Ray-Ban Meta Scriber and Ray-Ban Meta Blazer. While full details are still unclear, the filings indicate updated hardware that could arrive sooner rather than later. If this turns out to be true, it would mark another step in Meta's growing focus on AI-powered wearables and connected devices.

Meta May Launch New Ray-Ban AI Glasses With Big Upgrades Soon

In his Lowpass newsletter, Janko Roettgers claims that filings submitted to the FCC earlier this month reference two new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The filings reportedly suggest the devices are final units, which points to an imminent launch. Notably, Meta launched its previous Ray-Ban smart glasses in late 2023, a little over a month after they cleared FCC certification.

Much of the information in the filings remains redacted, but a few details have surfaced, according to the report. The documents list the names Ray-Ban Meta Scriber and Ray-Ban Meta Blazer. The Blazer model is expected to be available in both regular and large sizes.

The filings are also said to mention a charging case, indicating that Meta may continue offering on-the-go charging. The new models reportedly carry the numbers RW7001 and RW7002, marking a significant jump from earlier generations. Current first and second-generation Meta Ray-Ban models range from RW4002 to RW4014, so this leap in model number could point to notable hardware upgrades.

The report noted that another upgrade for the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses could include support for the Wi-Fi 6 UNII-4 band, which may improve connection stability and enable better performance for features like livestreaming and AI-based video functions.

According to the report, Meta and EssilorLuxottica's smart glasses have seen strong sales momentum. The companies are said to have sold more than seven million units last year, compared to a combined two million units across 2023 and 2024. They are now reportedly aiming to scale production to tens of millions of units annually.

Meta has also expanded its wearable lineup with Oakley-branded AI glasses and Ray-Ban models featuring a built-in display. The report noted that at the same time, the company has reduced its focus on virtual reality, cutting around 1,000 jobs in Reality Labs, shutting down multiple VR studios, and planning to close Horizon Worlds before reversing that decision following user feedback.