Meta announced the expansion of its AI-powered smart glasses lineup with the launch of Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles on Tuesday. The smart glasses are the optical-first styles from the company designed for prescription wearers. Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the new lineup marks a continuation of the companies' multi-year collaboration, following the earlier introduction of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Oakley Meta Glasses, and Meta Ray-Ban Display models.

Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles Price, Availability

The new lineup includes Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics (Gen 2). They are priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,500). The glasses will be available for pre-order in the US starting March 31, with sales beginning April 14 across Ray-Ban stores, Ray-Ban.com, and select EssilorLuxottica retail outlets such as LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut.

As per Meta, the smart glasses will also be sold across multiple global markets, including the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the UAE. Expansion to countries like Brazil, Mexico, and India is expected later this year.

Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles Features, Specifications

The new Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles are designed with a focus on comfort and customisation, the company explained in a blog post. The frames feature a slimmer design, interchangeable nose pads, overextension hinges with an additional 10-degree rotation, and adjustable temple tips for a more personalised fit.

Both Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics frames support a wide range of lenses, including single-vision, progressive, and Transitions lenses. According to Meta, this means users can switch between indoor and outdoor environments without changing frames.

On the performance front, the Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles retain core smart features seen in earlier models. They are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera, which can capture photos and record videos in 3K resolution. There is also a six-microphone system for improved audio recording and clearer calls. Users can listen to music and podcasts via platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music, take calls, send messages, and interact with Meta AI using voice commands.

A new dedicated action button allows quick access to Meta AI and enables users to capture content or trigger shortcuts instantly. The AI assistant can understand context, respond to queries, and assist with tasks based on what users see.

In addition to the new Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles, the company is introducing new seasonal colour options, including Shiny Transparent Grey (Wayfarer), Shiny Transparent Peach (Skyler), and Matte Transparent Peach (Headliner) for Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2). New colour and lens combinations are also being rolled out for Oakley Meta models, including support for Prizm Transitions lenses for adaptive lighting conditions.

New Meta AI Features

Meta says it is continuing to expand AI capabilities across its smart glasses lineup with upcoming software updates. It is introducing a new nutrition tracking feature that will allow users to log meals using voice prompts or photos. Meta AI can extract key details and offer personalised insights over time.

Support for hands-free WhatsApp summaries is also in the rollout stage. As the name suggests, the feature enables users to ask Meta AI for quick recaps of conversations or specific details. The company says processing is handled on-device and is protected by end-to-end encryption.

Other upcoming features include Neural Handwriting, which allows users to write messages using finger gestures on surfaces, and display recording, which can combine in-lens visuals, real-world footage, and audio into shareable videos. Meta is also expanding pedestrian navigation across US cities, offering turn-by-turn directions directly in the user's field of view.

The aforementioned features will be available on various Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in the coming months.