Oppo Watch X With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Watch X smartwatch claims to offer a standard battery life of up to 100 hours.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2024 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Watch X is available in Mars Brown and Platinum Black colour options

  • Oppo Watch X comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • The smartwatch supports more than 100 sports modes
  • Oppo Watch X appears to be a rebranded OnePlus Watch 2
Oppo Watch X was launched in Malaysia on Thursday. The smartwatch appears to be the rebranded OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. The latest wearable features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 48 hours for heavy use in Smart Mode, up to 100 hours for standard use in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode.

Oppo Watch X price, availability

The Oppo Watch X is available in Mars Brown and Platinum Black colour options. The price tag of the smartwatch is set at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the single Bluetooth variant. It is listed for sale on the official Oppo website. So far, it has only launched in Malaysia, and it is unclear if it'll be available in other markets. Earlier, reports pointed towards a possible China launch in March.

Oppo Watch X specifications

Oppo's latest smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. The Oppo Watch X is equipped with a Snapdragon W5 chipset that helps run Wear OS apps, and a BES2700 chip, which runs RTOS (Real Time Operating System) and is responsible for background activity. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Coming to health features, the Oppo Watch X comes with all-day sleep tracking that monitors sleep state, sleep quality, sleep breathing rate, sleep snoring risk assessment, and more. Additionally, it also has heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker, as well as daily activity reminders. On fitness tracking, it has more than 100 sports modes, six types of cardio machine recognition, professional sports modes, and more.

The Oppo Watch X is backed by a 500mAh battery and is said to charge the watch from zero to 100 in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Watch X, Oppo, Smartwatches
