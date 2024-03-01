Technology News
Realme 12+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 12+ 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2024 10:36 IST
Realme 12+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G is offered in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colours

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display
  • The smartphone carries a 16-megapixel front camera
  • The Realme 12+ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Realme 12+ 5G has been unveiled in Malaysia and Indonesia ahead of its arrival in India. The handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a full-HD+ OLED screen, and a triple rear camera unit. The model is available in two colour options and ships with an Android 14-based UI. The phone is confirmed to launch in India on March 6 alongside the Realme 12 5G. These models are set to join the other Realme 12 series handsets that were introduced earlier this year - the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 12+ 5G price

Offered in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colour options, the Realme 12+ 5G is priced in Indonesia at IDR 41,99,000 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. In Malaysia, the handset is listed at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme 12+ 5G specifications

The Realme 12+ 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness level. It also gets Rainwater Smart Touch support that is said to help users use the phone in the rain as well as with wet or damp hands.

Realme's new phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable to up to an additional 12GB. The phone runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the triple rear camera system of the Realme 12+ 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 16-megapixel AI-backed sensor.

Realme also packs a 5,000mAh battery into the Realme 12+ 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset weighs about 190g and measures 162.95mm x 75.45mm x 7.87mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G price, Realme 12 Plus 5G launch, Realme 12 Plus 5G specifications, Realme 12 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sam Altman-Backed Humane AI Pin Is Both Interesting and Futuristic, but It Won’t Replace Your Phone

