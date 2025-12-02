Technology News
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Now Available in India: Price, Availability

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses can record videos in up to 3K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 December 2025 12:58 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Now Available in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Meta

The latest generation smart glasses are claimed to offer twice the battery life of the first-gen model

Highlights
  • Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses come in Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer styles
  • Price in India begins at Rs. 39,900
  • The smart glasses can deliver up to eight hours of usage on one charge
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses are now available for purchase in India via the leading e-commerce platforms. Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses were initially launched in September as the successor to the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Glasses, but were only available in the global markets. Meta says they offer significant battery and camera upgrades over the first-generation model, along with wider colour and frame choices.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Price in India, Availability

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses price in India starts at Rs. 39,900. The AI-powered smart glasses are available in three styles — Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer. Customers can choose from seasonal colours such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey.

They are sold through the Ray-Ban India website and optical and eyewear retailers across the country beginning today (December 2). However, Meta has not announced if it will offer the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses with prescription, sun, polarised, and Transitions lens options.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have an identical design to the first-generation model. They feature a 12-megapixel camera and an LED light placed within two circular-shaped cutouts on either side of the frame. The LED light doubles up as a recording indicator when video recording is live.

ray ban meta gen2

The camera, however, has upgraded capabilities. As per the company, it can record videos in up to 3K resolution at 30 frames per second. It continues to capture photos in the same 3,024 x 4,032 pixels resolution as its predecessor. The smart glasses are also promised to receive slow motion and hyperlapse modes in the future.

In terms of features, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses include Conversation Focus. It leverages the open-ear speakers of the smart glasses to amplify the voice of the person users are speaking to. The five-microphone array has also been optimised for noise reduction and offers greater clarity during voice and video calls.

The biggest improvement, however, comes in terms of battery life. As per Meta, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses can deliver up to eight hours of usage on a single charge. Meanwhile, the case is said to offer an additional 48 hours of charging.

Comments

Further reading: Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Ray Ban Meta smart glasses, Smart Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 launch, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 price, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 specifications, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Oppo A6x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specifications

