Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Redmi Watch 5 Lite comes with 5 ATM water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 September 2024 16:30 IST
Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Watch 5 Lite comes in Black and Light Gold colourways

Highlights
  • The Redmi Watch 5 Lite runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS
  • The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and GPS connectivity
  • The Redmi Watch 5 Lite carries a 470mAh battery
Redmi Watch 5 Lite was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, multiple health trackers, and is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of battery life. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS and has inbuilt Amazon Alexa control. The watch supports Bluetooth calling and GPS connectivity. It comes with more than 150 preset sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance. The smart wearable will soon be available for purchase in the country in two colourways. Notably, the Redmi Watch 5 Active was launched in India in August this year.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Price in India, Availability

Redmi Watch 5 Lite price in India is set at Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website starting September 26 at 12pm IST. The watch is offered in Black and Light Gold colourways. Three additional strap options including Candy Pink, Lemon Yellow, and Mint Green shades have been officially teased.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Specifications, Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED rectangular display with a 401 x 502 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness level. It supports the Always-on-Display and Palm Touch to Sleep features. The watch has a functional button placed on the right edge.

It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box and is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers support for the Hindi language, more than 200 cloud-based watch faces and over 150 preset sports modes. It is equipped with a heart rate sensor alongside a blood oxygen level tracker.

Xiaomi packs the Redmi Watch 5 Lite with inbuilt GPS connectivity, Amazon Alexa control, and Bluetooth calling support. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Emergency SOS calls. It carries two ENC-backed microphones and a speaker. The watch comes with 5 ATM water resistance and is compatible with the Xiaomi Wear app.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 470mAh battery and a magnetic charging port. With typical usage, it is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. With heavy usage, the total usage time can drop to up to 12 days. The watch body measures 49.1 x 40.4 x 11.4mm in size and weighs 29.2g.

Further reading: Redmi Watch 5 Lite, Redmi Watch 5 Lite India launch, Redmi Watch 5 Lite price in India, Redmi Watch 5 Lite Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
