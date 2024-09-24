Redmi Note 14 Pro series is scheduled to launch in China on September 26. The lineup is expected to include a Redmi Note 14 Pro and a Redmi Note 14 Pro+ variant. The design of the Redmi Note 14 Pro series was previously revealed alongside the colour options and build details. Now, the company has confirmed the chipset, battery and charging information of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Some key specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro handset have also surfaced online.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, according to the company's post on Weibo. The phone is claimed to support a high frame rate of 120 frames per second (FPS), a feature aimed at gamers. Another post confirms that the handset will pack a 6,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. With the first sale, customers will get a free five-year battery warranty.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro series phones will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. They are said to have passed the IP66, IP68, and IP69 ingress protection tests as well.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is confirmed to be offered in a Mirror Porcelain White colour option, while the Note 14 Pro option is teased to come in Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple colourways.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Weibo user Small Town Evaluation (translated from Chinese) leaked a list of key features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The phone will likely sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1,220 x 2,712 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,500nits peak brightness.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The handset may support LPDDR5 RAM and be available in options of 8GB, 12GB and 16GB. It could support UFS 3.1 onboard storage in variants of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. The phone may carry a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi is tipped to equip the handset with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The handset is expected to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and it may weigh 190g.

