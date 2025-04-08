Technology News
Redmi Watch Move India Launch Set for April 21; Design, Key Features Teased

Redmi Watch Move will sport an AMOLED screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 16:38 IST
Redmi Watch Move India Launch Set for April 21; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Watch Move is teased to come with black straps

  • Redmi Watch Move will have a rectangular display
  • The smartwatch will be available via the Xiaomi India e-store
  • The Redmi Watch Move will likely come with a functional crown
Redmi Watch Move will be unveiled in India later this month. Alongside announcing the launch date of the upcoming smartwatch, the company teased its design as well. More details about the watch are expected to surface online in the days leading up to the launch. Notably, earlier this year, the company introduced the Redmi Watch 5 in select global markets. Redmi has yet to confirm the India launch of the Watch 5, which was initially launched in China in November 2024.

Redmi Watch Move India Launch

The Redmi Watch Move will launch in India on April 21, an X post from the company confirmed. A live microsite on the official website confirms that the smartwatch will be available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi India e-store.

The design of the Redmi Watch Move has been teased. The smartwatch appears with a rectangular display, black display and a crown on the right edge, which could be functional. A tag on the promotional poster suggests that the watch will be equipped with an AMOLED screen. No other features of the smart wearable have been confirmed yet.

Redmi recently introduced the Watch 5 with a 2.07-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 1,500nits peak brightness, and Always-On Display support. It carries a 550mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge. It has 5ATM water resistance and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface. The base option was priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,600), while the e-SIM version cost CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,000).

In India, the company unveiled the Watch 5 Active and the Watch 5 Lite last year, priced at Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,999, respectively. Both wearables are claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life and have 5ATM water resistance. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 1.96-inch AMOLED rectangular display, while the Watch 5 Active sports a 2-inch rectangular LCD screen.

Sucharita Ganguly
