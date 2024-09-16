Technology News
Redmi Smart Fire TV 2024 With 4K HDR Display Launched in India: Details

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 starts at the price of Rs. 23,499 with the introductory offer.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 19:29 IST
Redmi Smart Fire TV 2024 With 4K HDR Display Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 series is available on Xiaomi’s website and Flipkart

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor
  • It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage
  • The smart TVs feature a bezel-less design
Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 series was launched in India on Monday in 43-inch and 55-inch variants. This is the first time the company has introduced a 55-inch Fire TV in the market. Both variants offer similar specifications across design, display quality, storage, and features. The noticeable difference is in the audio system where the 43-inch model gets 24W speakers and the 55-inch model is equipped with a 30W speaker system. Notably, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series comes with an inbuilt Alexa voice assistant.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 Series Price, Availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 series starts at Rs. 23,499 for the 43-inch model. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 34,499. Notably, the prices include the introductory offer of Rs. 1,500 which is available when purchased with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The smart TVs go on sale starting September 18 and can be purchased on the official website or Flipkart.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 Series Specifications

In a press release, Redmi stated that the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 2024 edition comes with a bezel-less design and features a 4K HDR display. The smart TV also features Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for video processing. It also offers a picture-in-picture mode.

The smart TVs are equipped with a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. With Fire TV integration, users can access more than 12,000 apps via the inbuilt App Store and browse and watch content across over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.

For connectivity, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast. The device can be set up to stream videos, share photos, and connect to external speakers or headphones.

Additionally, with the integrated Alexa voice assistant, users can control the TV and search content verbally. Alexa can also help with video recommendations. Further, the company states the smart TV can act as a central hub for other Alexa-compatible smart appliances and all of them can be controlled via voice.

Further reading: Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K, Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K specifications, Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
USDC-Issuer Circle Partners with Sony to Expand Stablecoin Adoption via Soneium

Comment
