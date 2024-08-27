Redmi Watch 5 Active was launched in India on Tuesday alongside the Xiaomi X Pro QLED 2024 smart TV series and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20,000mAh. The smartwatch has a zinc-alloy metal body and an IPX8-rated build for water resistance. It sports a 2-inch rectangular display and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. The smart wearable supports Bluetooth calling, for which it is equipped with an ENC-backed three-mic system and a speaker.

Redmi Watch 5 Active Price in India, Availability

Redmi Watch 5 Active price in India is set at Rs. 2,799. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in the country starting at 12pm (noon) on September 3 via the Xiaomi India website, Flipkart, Amazon and offline Xiaomi retail stores. It comes in two colour options — Matte Silver and Midnight Black.

Redmi Watch 5 Active Specifications, Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Active sports a 2-inch (320 x 385 pixels) rectangular LCD screen with up to 500nits peak brightness. The device lets users place their palm on the display to turn it off, and supports raise to wake and double tap to wake features. The smartwatch is equipped more than 140 pre-installed sports modes and over 200 watch faces. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and offers support for Hindi.

The newly launched Redmi Watch 5 Active comes with the inbuilt voice-activated assistant Alexa. It helps users monitor health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen or SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also tracks sleep and stress levels as well as menstrual cycles. Data from these trackers can be synchronised with Strava and Apple Health applications alongside the Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, with support for making and receiving calls via a connected smartphone. The calling feature is also claimed to be enhanced via ENC (environmental noise cancellation) enabled via three microphones. The watch comes with an IPX8-rated build for water resistance.

According to the company, the Redmi Watch 5 Active is equipped with a 470mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days with typical usage or up to 12 days with heavy usage on a single charge.

Typical usage is said to include heart rate monitoring every 10 minutes, high-precision sleep monitoring turned off, 15 minutes of Bluetooth calls and 90 minutes of exercise per week among other settings.

Meanwhile, heavy usage of the Redmi Watch 5 Active is said to include parameters like heart rate monitoring every minute, high-precision sleep monitoring turned on, 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls and 150 minutes of exercise per week. The smartwatch supports charging via magnetic pins. The watch body measures 49.1 x 40.4 x 11.4mm in size, and together with the straps, it weighs 42.2g.

