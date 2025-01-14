Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is underway with offers and discounts on a wide range of fitness trackers, smartwatches and more across the price range. Whether your goal is to track your activities, monitor your steps, or sleep quality, these gadgets offer features that can help you stay motivated to meet your workout goals, get to bed earlier, and incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine. Alongside sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank-based offers on select products.

We have curated a list of a few popular smartwatches, smart rings and fitness bands with heavy discounts and offers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The list contains flagship offerings from Samsung and Apple and budget options from Xiaomi and Boat.

Apple's affordable smartwatch Watch SE with Retina OLED display is listed for Rs. 21,999 in the ongoing sale. It allows users to take calls and reply to texts and can be used to track daily activities and workouts. The wearable offers high/ low heart rate notifications as well. Similarly, Amazfit Band 7 activity fitness tracker is available for Rs. 3,799, instead of Rs. 4,999.

Apart from the general sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupon discounts. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Few products are eligible for no-cost EMI payment options and buyers could also opt for an exchange offer. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback benefits.

Best Deals on Fitness Gadgets During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

