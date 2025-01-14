Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Fitness Gadgets to Keep You Healthy

Apple's Watch SE is listed for Rs. 21,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Updated: 14 January 2025 13:46 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Fitness Gadgets to Keep You Healthy

Photo Credit: Samsung

Customers can avail of additional bank offers over the sale discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13
  • The e-commerce site is offering additional discounts on SBI credit cards
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will conclude on January 19
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is underway with offers and discounts on a wide range of fitness trackers, smartwatches and more across the price range.  Whether your goal is to track your activities, monitor your steps, or sleep quality, these gadgets offer features that can help you stay motivated to meet your workout goals, get to bed earlier, and incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine. Alongside sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank-based offers on select products.

We have curated a list of a few popular smartwatches, smart rings and fitness bands with heavy discounts and offers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The list contains flagship offerings from Samsung and Apple and budget options from Xiaomi and Boat. 

Apple's affordable smartwatch Watch SE with Retina OLED display is listed for Rs. 21,999 in the ongoing sale. It allows users to take calls and reply to texts and can be used to track daily activities and workouts. The wearable offers high/ low heart rate notifications as well. Similarly, Amazfit Band 7 activity fitness tracker is available for Rs. 3,799, instead of Rs. 4,999. 

Apart from the general sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupon discounts. The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Few products are eligible for no-cost EMI payment options and buyers could also opt for an exchange offer. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback benefits. 

Best Deals on Fitness Gadgets During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Apple Watch SE Rs. 27,900 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Discovery Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 30,499 Buy Now
Amazfit Band 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,799 Buy Now
Fitbit Inspire 3 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 8,399 Buy Now
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring Rs. 299,99 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Ring Rs. 39,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now
Boat SmartRing Active Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
 
OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Amazfit Band 7

Amazfit Band 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Always-on display
  • Fairly accurate step and distance tracking
  • Accurate sleep monitoring
  • App store support
  • Alexa voice assistant functionality
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display is a bit too small
  • Swipe gestures can get confusing
  • Software experience isn?t polished
  • Inaccurate SpO2 readings
  • Zepp companion app isn?t the easiest to use
Display Size 38mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch
Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants

