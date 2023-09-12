Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a Fan Edition of its wearables as well. The company is likely to launch Galaxy Buds FE soon. The earphones' name, design and specifications have recently been leaked via a user manual. The earphones have been spotted in a black colour option and will sport an in-ear design. The user manual also reveals active noise cancellation, multiple touch controls and support for voice assistant. The earphones could have a dedicated gaming mode. Meanwhile, the company is also likely to launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE's user manual, spotted by the GalaxyClub, reveals the colour options, design as well as the specifications of the earphones. The purported Galaxy Buds FE carries the model number SM-R400N. The buds have been teased to feature a wingtip design. They are likely to be equipped with four microphones as well as touch sensors. The earphones are said to come with small, medium and large sized silicone tips.

Additionally, the user manual also suggests that the Galaxy Buds FE will feature active noise cancellation, support for voice assistant and a dedicated gaming mode. They could also come with in-built Bixby support.

Furthermore, the earphones will also get support for firmware OTA update via Galaxy wearable app. Other leaked details are ambient sound support, and in-ear detection for calls. The wearable devices are tipped to come in a square charging case with support for USB Type-C charging. The charging case is teased in a white colour on the outer side and black colour on the inner side.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also planning to launch Galaxy S23 FE soon. The smartphone has also been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing a black colour option. The listing suggests that the purported handset will sport a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

