Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Design, Specifications Leaked via User Manual: All Details

Samsung has released a user manual of the Galaxy Buds FE, confirming the name and the design of the earphones.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2023 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung user manual

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE come in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is tipped to launch later this year
  • The earphones could feature touch controls
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE may support voice recognition

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a Fan Edition of its wearables as well. The company is likely to launch Galaxy Buds FE soon. The earphones' name, design and specifications have recently been leaked via a user manual. The earphones have been spotted in a black colour option and will sport an in-ear design. The user manual also reveals active noise cancellation, multiple touch controls and support for voice assistant. The earphones could have a dedicated gaming mode. Meanwhile, the company is also likely to launch the Galaxy S23 FE this year.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE's user manual, spotted by the GalaxyClub, reveals the colour options, design as well as the specifications of the earphones. The purported Galaxy Buds FE carries the model number SM-R400N. The buds have been teased to feature a wingtip design. They are likely to be equipped with four microphones as well as touch sensors. The earphones are said to come with small, medium and large sized silicone tips.

Additionally, the user manual also suggests that the Galaxy Buds FE will feature active noise cancellation, support for voice assistant and a dedicated gaming mode. They could also come with in-built Bixby support.

Furthermore, the earphones will also get support for firmware OTA update via Galaxy wearable app. Other leaked details are ambient sound support, and in-ear detection for calls. The wearable devices are tipped to come in a square charging case with support for USB Type-C charging. The charging case is teased in a white colour on the outer side and black colour on the inner side.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also planning to launch Galaxy S23 FE soon. The smartphone has also been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing a black colour option. The listing suggests that the purported handset will sport a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung, Galaxy Buds FE specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
