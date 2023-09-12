Technology News
OnePlus Pad Go is likely to launch with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2023 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad is available in a Halo Green colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 resolution
  • The tablet was spotted on BIS with the model number OPD2304
  • OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging

OnePlus Pad Go is expected to launch soon with upgrades over the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered OnePlus Pad, which was released in February. The Shenzhen-based electronics manufacturing company was previously tipped to have been working on their second tablet. Now a tipster has hinted at the launch timeline of the tablet. The OnePlus tablet is said to launch alongside new OnePlus earbuds and purported OnePlus 12 and 12R handsets. Details about the phones have recently been doing rounds of the rumour mill.

A MySmartPrice report citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to launch in January 2024 alongside the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and a new OnePlus earbuds. The Android tablet was recently spotted on the BIS website with the model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305, likely for the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the OnePlus Pad Go. 

Although other details of the tablet are not known yet, it is expected to be a considerable upgrade over the OnePlus Pad. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the OnePlus Pad, offered in a Halo Green colour option, are priced in India at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

OnePlus Pad, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2800 x 2000 and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The tablet ships with a matching magnetic keyboard and a stylus in the retail box.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 is tipped to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB or 24GB of RAM and run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is likely to come with a 6.7-inch fluid LTPO 2K AMOLED display. The handset could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front. It could pack a 5,400mAh battery with fast 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and an alert slider. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Pad Go,  OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Pad Go launch,  OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus 12R launch, OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12 series launch, OnePlus Pad Go specifications,  OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus 12R specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
