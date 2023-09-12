Technology News

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Colour Option Teased: Details

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is teased to feature power and the volume buttons on its right edge.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 September 2023 20:04 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G (pictured) will succeed last year's Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G could sport a curved display
  • The phone is teased to come with a punch-hole display
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G could run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13

Vivo T2 Pro 5G launch and availability in India have been confirmed by the company. The phone is set to arrive in India soon via Flipkart. Vivo's post has teased the smartphone to debut in at least a Golden colour variant. The upcoming Vivo T2 Pro 5G is teased to sport a punch-hole at the top centre of the display. Previously, the phone's specifications were leaked, suggesting a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will succeed the Vivo T1 Pro 5G which was launched in India in May 2022.

On Tuesday, Vivo confirmed via an X (formerly Twitter) post that its Vivo T2 Pro 5G is soon going to launch in India. The smartphone will go live for sale via Flipkart. However, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone yet. In the post, the smartphone has been teased to come in at least a Golden colour option with a punch-hole display. The smartphone will feature power and volume buttons on its right edge. Other than these, the company hasn't revealed any details about its specifications and features.

Previously, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G was tipped to sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is expected to pack a 64-megapixel primary rear shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The handset could measure 7.4mm in thickness.

The soon-to-be-launched Vivo T2 Pro 5G is likely to succeed the last year's Vivo T1 Pro 5G. The latter arrived in May 2022 with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC SoC.

For optics, the phone ships with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the handset houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Vivo T2 Pro specifications, Vivo
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.