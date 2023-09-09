Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE TENAA Listing Hints at Model Design, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 September 2023 19:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE TENAA Listing Hints at Model Design, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could support 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. The handset is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE as a Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February with a base, a plus and an ultra model. The FE model is said to come with some of the best features of the latest Galaxy S-series lineup. Details about the purported handset have been doing rounds of the rumour mills recently. A new report states that the phone was spotted on the TENAA website hinting at its imminent launch and suggesting some key specifications and design.

A MyFixGuide report spotted the Galaxy S23 FE on the TENAA certification site. Images found on the site show the phone in a black colour variant with a similar design language as its predecessor. The three camera units of the handset could be seen vertically arranged in three separate circular units in the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera slot is placed as a centre-aligned hole-punch unit at the top of the display.

The listing showed that the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to sport a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It could launch in storage variants of either 128GB or 256GB. It is likely to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera could come with a 10-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset is likely to measure 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm and weigh around 210 grams.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE will debut alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE products in Q4 2023. It has also been tipped to be priced at under Rs. 60,000 in India. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the handset are said to be listed at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
High Performance Smartphone Deals Under 30,000 at Croma
Crypto Reporting Framework Discussed During G20, Decision Taken on Swift Implementation

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE TENAA Listing Hints at Model Design, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  2. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
  3. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  4. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  5. YouTube 'Subscribe' Button Spotted to Be Glowing As Video Seeks Subscription
  6. Pixel Watch 2 India Launch Confirmed, to Be Available Starting This Date
  7. iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. UNESCO Releases First Guidance on Use of Generative AI for Education
  9. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  10. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Reporting Framework Discussed During G20, Decision Taken on Swift Implementation
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE TENAA Listing Hints at Model Design, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get 48-Megapixel Zoom Camera
  4. iQoo 12 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch: All Details
  5. Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Eating Sun-Like Star in Nearby Galaxy
  6. YouTube 'Subscribe' Button Spotted to Be Glowing When Creators Request Subscription
  7. Pixel Watch 2 India Launch Confirmed, to Be Available on Flipkart Starting October 5
  8. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Reported to Be in Works; Chipset, Pricing in India Hinted
  9. Procreate Dreams Animation App for Apple iPad Coming November 22 This Year
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip Confirmed to Launch on September 22 Alongside Tecno Megabook T1 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.