Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch soon. The handset is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE as a Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series, which was released in February with a base, a plus and an ultra model. The FE model is said to come with some of the best features of the latest Galaxy S-series lineup. Details about the purported handset have been doing rounds of the rumour mills recently. A new report states that the phone was spotted on the TENAA website hinting at its imminent launch and suggesting some key specifications and design.

A MyFixGuide report spotted the Galaxy S23 FE on the TENAA certification site. Images found on the site show the phone in a black colour variant with a similar design language as its predecessor. The three camera units of the handset could be seen vertically arranged in three separate circular units in the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera slot is placed as a centre-aligned hole-punch unit at the top of the display.

The listing showed that the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to sport a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It could launch in storage variants of either 128GB or 256GB. It is likely to ship with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera could come with a 10-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The handset is likely to measure 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm and weigh around 210 grams.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE will debut alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE products in Q4 2023. It has also been tipped to be priced at under Rs. 60,000 in India. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the handset are said to be listed at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

