Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched with a range of Galaxy AI features, and some of these capabilities are now coming to select Samsung Galaxy wireless earphones. The smartphone series was launched in January and comprises the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. In an announcement on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant revealed that it is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update that will add the capabilities of its artificial intelligence-powered Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds models will be able to use the live translate feature and the AI-based interpreter feature. Users will be able to see real-time translations of calls on the smartphone screen while speaking through connected earphones. Additionally, now even when using the Samsung Galaxy Buds, users will be able to take advantage of the AI-powered interpretation that translates speech between two individuals. This will eliminate the need to hand the other person the phone after speaking and will help save time and hassle.

The tech giant has also announced a cashback or upgrade offer on the Galaxy Buds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro gets a discount of Rs. 6,000, whereas Buds 2 and Buds FE get Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999, the Buds 2 can be purchased at the price of Rs. 11,999, and the Buds FE can be bought for Rs. 9,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS headset was launched in 2022 and it supports 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher.

Samsung's flagship TWS headset also features 360-degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The earphones are backed by a 61mAh battery, whereas the charging case packs a 515mAh battery. The company claims a total of up to 29 hours of playback time, and up to 15 hours of on-call time with the charging case, and ANC turned off.

The earphones have an IPX7 rating for water resistance but the charging case is not water resistant. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro supports Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity and is compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs.

