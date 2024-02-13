Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy AI features such as live translation and AI interpretation are coming to select Samsung Galaxy Buds models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2024 21:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

The AI interpreter on the Samsung Galaxy S24 devices allows users to hear each other's translated voice

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy AI lets users see live translation of a call on the screen
  • The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 24bit Hi-Fi audio
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE support active noise cancellation
Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched with a range of Galaxy AI features, and some of these capabilities are now coming to select Samsung Galaxy wireless earphones. The smartphone series was launched in January and comprises the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. In an announcement on Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant revealed that it is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update that will add the capabilities of its artificial intelligence-powered Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds models will be able to use the live translate feature and the AI-based interpreter feature. Users will be able to see real-time translations of calls on the smartphone screen while speaking through connected earphones. Additionally, now even when using the Samsung Galaxy Buds, users will be able to take advantage of the AI-powered interpretation that translates speech between two individuals. This will eliminate the need to hand the other person the phone after speaking and will help save time and hassle.

The tech giant has also announced a cashback or upgrade offer on the Galaxy Buds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro gets a discount of Rs. 6,000, whereas Buds 2 and Buds FE get Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999, the Buds 2 can be purchased at the price of Rs. 11,999, and the Buds FE can be bought for Rs. 9,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS headset was launched in 2022 and it supports 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher.

Samsung's flagship TWS headset also features 360-degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel. The earphones are backed by a 61mAh battery, whereas the charging case packs a 515mAh battery. The company claims a total of up to 29 hours of playback time, and up to 15 hours of on-call time with the charging case, and ANC turned off.

The earphones have an IPX7 rating for water resistance but the charging case is not water resistant. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro supports Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity and is compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Takes Steps to Curb Gmail Spam, Updates Email Sender Guidelines for Bulk Senders

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series
