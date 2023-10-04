Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ were launched on Wednesday as the company's latest additions to its 'Fan Edition' device series. These tablets are equipped with 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch LCD displays (the regular Galaxy Tab S9 series sports Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens) with a 90Hz refresh rate and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung also announced the launch of its affordable Galaxy Buds FE truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset that offers features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) found on the company's more expensive products.

The new Fan Edition devices were launched alongside the all-new S23 FE. Notably, all these devices will be making their way to India today, with prices likely to be announced today and sales starting during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE pricing starts at EUR 529 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Pricing for the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage starts at EUR 699. Both tablets are also available in cellular variants that are able to connect to 5G networks. You can buy the tablets in Gray, Lavender, Mint, and Silver colour options.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are priced at EUR 109, and the earphones will be available in Graphite and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ sport 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD displays, respectively. Both displays have a 90Hz refresh rate, according to Samsung.

An Exynos 1380 chipset from Samsung powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. While the former is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Plus model comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Storage on both models can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot.

For photos and videos, both tablets are equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera setup — the Plus model has another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, as well as a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and wired data transfers. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ pack 8,000mAh and 10,000mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE TWS headset sports a design that appears somewhat similar to its previous Galaxy Buds Plus model with the wing tips. However, they come with one feature that the older model lacked — ANC support.

The FE-branded Galaxy Buds headset offers support for touch controls and supports Samsung's feature that allows it to switch between devices automatically. The wireless headset has an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, which means it should survive light splashes of water.

According to the company, you get up to six hours of battery life with these earphones when ANC is enabled and a total of 21 hours, including the charging case. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE supports both SBC and AAC audio codecs, suggesting it would work well with iOS and Android smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.