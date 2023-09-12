Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in the market by 2024. Samsung may gradually replace other health-tracking devices like its smartwatches with the smart ring, which is said to offer more accurate observations. Previous leaks have shown design renders of the purported smart device. The company has also reportedly trademarked a series of names for the product. The name has not yet been officially confirmed. However, a tipster now claims that it might be the next big thing to launch at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones is expected to be unveiled.

Tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that the smart ring is expected to be a star product at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event that could be held in January next year. There have been rumours buzzing about Samsung's smart ring for a while now. It is speculated to soon replace Galaxy Watch models as the primary health-tracking device offered by the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung has yet to confirm the product or its name. However, a recent report claimed that Samsung has trademarked several names for the smart wearable. The device could be called Galaxy One, Galaxy Pulse, or Galaxy Rhythm. It may also carry the moniker Galaxy Index, Galaxy Insight, or Galaxy Circle.

According to an earlier United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filling, the rumoured Galaxy Ring is expected to track, measure, monitor and upload health, fitness, and sleep-related data. It will reportedly observe "biometric and physiological data, vital signs and personal health records," to offer medical advice if and when required.

The numerous sensors placed along the inside of the ring are expected to offer more accurate health data. A previous leak showed the smart ring with a metallic finish. Recently, Boat launched its first Smart Ring with several health-tracking options. It is offered in a singular metallic Silver colour and is priced in India at Rs. 8,999.

