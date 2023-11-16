Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z Series Foldable Phones: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could debut alongside the company's next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 14:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (pictured) was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Samsung's next generation of Galaxy Buds is reportedly in the works
  • Galaxy Buds FE are Samsung's most affordable earbuds in the lineup yet
  • They could offer upgrades over the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset is likely to launch next year, according to a report. The upcoming model is expected to debut alongside the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was launched last year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones. The premium wireless audio headset with active noise cancellation (ANC) packs coaxial two-way speakers and supports 24-bit Hi-Fi audio.

Citing industry sources, SamMobile reports that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024 as a new high-end pair of earbuds. They could debut alongside the next Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to bring general improvements to sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Samsung was earlier speculated to release the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The brand, however, skipped the launch of the premium Galaxy Buds Pro variant this year. As an alternative, it introduced the affordable Galaxy Buds FE. They are Samsung's most affordable earbuds in the lineup to date.

It is recommended to take the details shared in the report with a pinch of salt, as there is currently no word from Samsung on plans to launch the next generation of its Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Review) was launched in July last year for Rs. 17,999. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in the UK. In India, they cost Rs. 9,999 and are offered in Graphite and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE TWS earbuds have touch controls and offer ANC support. They have an IPX2-rated build for splash resistance and are claimed to deliver up to six hours of battery life with ANC enabled. They support both SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report
