Samsung has kicked off its Samsung Week 2026 sale in India, with deals across its smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, monitors and wearables. Select products get discounts of up to 60 percent, while some also offer cashback of up to Rs. 25,000. Buyers can also claim bank discounts, exchange benefits, no-cost EMI and extended warranty offers on select products. The South Korean tech giant is running the sale through its website, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores, with the available benefits varying by product category.

Samsung Week 2026 Bank Offers, Cashback and Warranty

The South Korean tech giant is also offering bank cashback of up to 22.5 percent through HDFC, ICICI, SBI and other leading bank cards. The maximum cashback depends on the category, with select panels getting up to Rs. 25,000, video display products up to Rs. 20,000, digital appliances up to Rs. 21,000, refrigerators up to Rs. 21,500, washing machines up to Rs. 9,000, microwaves up to Rs. 6,000 and air conditioners up to Rs. 14,000.

Buyers can also earn loyalty points worth up to 2 percent and use exchange offers, first-purchase benefits, Student and Corporate Programme discounts and EMI options on eligible products.

Samsung is also extending the warranty on eligible products. The offer includes one extra year of extended warranty, with another two years available at no additional cost.

The Samsung Week 2026 offers are available on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App and at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung Week 2026 Deals