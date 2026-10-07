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Samsung Week 2026 Sale in India Offers Up to 60 Percent Off on Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

The sale covers Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, audio products and monitors, with discounts reaching 60 percent.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 October 2026 20:41 IST
Samsung Week 2026 Sale in India Offers Up to 60 Percent Off on Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

Samsung is offering bank discounts on select products

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Highlights
  • Select products come with cashback of up to Rs. 25,000
  • Galaxy smartphones get discounts of up to 34 percent
  • Tablets and wearables get discounts of up to 60 percent
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Samsung has kicked off its Samsung Week 2026 sale in India, with deals across its smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, monitors and wearables. Select products get discounts of up to 60 percent, while some also offer cashback of up to Rs. 25,000. Buyers can also claim bank discounts, exchange benefits, no-cost EMI and extended warranty offers on select products. The South Korean tech giant is running the sale through its website, the Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores, with the available benefits varying by product category.

Samsung Week 2026 Bank Offers, Cashback and Warranty

The South Korean tech giant is also offering bank cashback of up to 22.5 percent through HDFC, ICICI, SBI and other leading bank cards. The maximum cashback depends on the category, with select panels getting up to Rs. 25,000, video display products up to Rs. 20,000, digital appliances up to Rs. 21,000, refrigerators up to Rs. 21,500, washing machines up to Rs. 9,000, microwaves up to Rs. 6,000 and air conditioners up to Rs. 14,000.

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Buyers can also earn loyalty points worth up to 2 percent and use exchange offers, first-purchase benefits, Student and Corporate Programme discounts and EMI options on eligible products.

Samsung is also extending the warranty on eligible products. The offer includes one extra year of extended warranty, with another two years available at no additional cost.

The Samsung Week 2026 offers are available on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App and at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung Week 2026 Deals

Category Discount Offer Details Highlighted products
Smartphones Up to 34 percent off Up to Rs. 10,000 bank discount, up to Rs. 9,500 multi-buy benefits, up to 55 percent assured buyback, Samsung Care+, first-purchase benefits up to Rs. 4,000 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, S26 Ultra, S26, A57 5G, A37 5G, A56 5G, A36 5G, A27 5G, M17 5G, M17e 5G
Tablets, wearables and accessories Up to 60 percent off Up to Rs. 6,500 bank discount, first-purchase benefits up to Rs. 2,000 Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Tab S12+, Tab S11 series, Tab A11 series, Tab S10 Lite, Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro, Watch 8, Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9 series, Buds Core
Laptops Up to 31 percent off Up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount, first-purchase benefits up to Rs. 2,000 Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Book 6 Pro, Book 6, Book 5 360, Book 5 Base
TVs Up to 51 percent off Free TV or soundbar on select models, free bezels with Frame TVs, exchange bonus up to Rs. 5,000, up to 12-month no-cost EMI Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, QLED, Crystal UHD, The Frame
Audio Add-to-cart benefit up to Rs. 5,400 5 percent add-to-cart benefit on eligible products Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q990H
Monitors Up to 60 percent off Up to Rs. 5,000 cart discount 32-inch M9 OLED, 32-inch M7, 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slimmer and lighter design
  • Excellent cover display and FlexWindow
  • Polished One UI 9 experience
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Very little changed compared to Flip 7
  • Indian model gets Exynos 2600, not Snapdragon
  • Battery life, charging are weak point
  • Expensive for an incremental upgrade
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished design with IP64 rating
  • Super AMOLED panel offers deep blacks
  • Single speaker is loud and packs a punch
  • Plenty of software features
  • 6 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Poor overall camera performance
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A27 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 12-megapixel + Unspecified
Resolution 1752x2800 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 17
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 1848x2960 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 17
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent display with outstanding brightness
  • Rugged design, comfortable fit
  • Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Expensive for regular smartwatch users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 review
Strap Colour Marine, PeakForm, Trail, Sports, Misty, and Fabric
Display Size 48mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Square
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Week 2026, Samsung Week 2026 sale, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M17 5G, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung TVs, Samsung laptops, Samsung monitors
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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