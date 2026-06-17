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Snap Launches Specs AR Smart Glasses With a Built-In Display, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Specs AR smart glasses are currently available for pre-order via the company's online

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 10:55 IST
Snap Launches Specs AR Smart Glasses With a Built-In Display, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Snap

Specs AR glasses feature an LED recording indicator

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Highlights
  • Specs AR glasses are offered in two sizes
  • Specs AR glasses feature two Snapdragon processors
  • Specs AR glasses weigh up to 136g
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Snap spun off its smart wearables division into a new enterprise last year. During the Augmented World Expo 2026 on Tuesday, the new entity unveiled its first consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) smart glasses called Specs. The new AR smart glasses from the tech firm ship in two sizes. The frame is built using the Swiss TR90 polymer. The smart glasses are powered by two unspecified Snapdragon processors, which enable hand tracking and other interactions between the user and the wearables. The company also claims that it filed more than 7,000 patents through the development of its new AR smart glasses.

Specs AR Glasses Price, Availability

The new Specs smart glasses are currently available for pre-order for $2,195 (roughly Rs. 2,07,000) via the Specs online store, with a refundable deposit of $200 (about Rs. 19,000). The company expects to ship its new AR smart glasses this fall in the US, the UK, and France. The company has yet to provide details of the Specs' availability in other regions, including India.

Specs AR Glasses Specifications, Features

Snap's latest Specs AR glasses ship in two sizes. While the 47mm model weighs about 132g, the larger 52mm variant tips the scale at 136g. It can also be equipped with prescription lenses. The display system of the smart glasses is powered by the tech firm's proprietary liquid crystal on silicon technology.

snap inc specs launch inline Specs AR Glasses

Specs AR glasses ship with replaceable inserts.
Photo Credit: Snap

 

The Specs AR glasses deliver a 51-degree field of view and 16 million colours. On top of this, the tech firm claims that the display appears like a 24-inch desktop monitor when a user is working or a 115-inch “home cinema screen”, placed about 10 feet away, when a user is watching a movie or a show. It uses a waveguide technology with billions of nanostructures, which is claimed to create a “clearer and more seamless view” of the environment.

On top of this, the Specs AR glasses are equipped with electrochromic lenses, which are capable of shifting tints in about 10 seconds when a user moves from a dimly lit environment to a bright environment. The company says that the wearables can superimpose maps for navigation on a user's surroundings to create an immersive experience. It is also claimed to be capable of measuring spaces.

The wearables also ship with various AR tools and an AI-powered voice assistant, capable of generating responses and answering questions based on the user's environment. Moreover, wearers can stream content on the Specs AR glasses. For privacy, the smart glasses feature an LED recording indicator when the world-facing camera is in use.

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Further reading: Specs AR Glasses, Specs, Specs Price, Specs Launch, Snap
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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