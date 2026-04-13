Apple Vision Pro was updated by the Cupertino-based tech giant with its proprietary M5 chipset in October 2025, bringing a more powerful SoC and a newly designed headband to its augmented reality (AR) wearable. Later, in a staff meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told employees that the company is planning to foray into other product categories, which will leverage AI. However, the company has been reportedly working on bringing new smart glasses, which could compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. While little is known about the wearables, a report now highlights that the tech giant is testing four different styles of frames, resembling traditional eyewear designs.

Apple's “Display-Free” Smart Glasses Might Ship in Multiple Colour Options

Citing Apple employees involved with the new project, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of his ‘Power On' newsletter, claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing its rumoured non-AR, “display-free” smart glasses in multiple styles of frame and designs. Moreover, the company is reportedly developing and designing the frames on its own, unlike Meta, which relies on the multi-brand contract manufacturer EssilorLuxottica for frames. Meanwhile, Samsung and Google also have a deal with Warby Parker for the supply of frames.

Apple is reportedly testing the wearables in a large rectangular frame, which resembles the design of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a “slimmer rectangular design”, taking inspiration from the glasses donned by Apple CEO Tim Cook, a “larger oval or circular frames”, and a “smaller, more refined oval or circular option”, which might look like the ones Steve Jobs used to wear. Whether Apple's smart glasses will ship in all these design options or one of these remains under wraps.

The tech giant is also testing its rumoured smart glasses in multiple colour options, including black, light brown, and ocean blue, according to the report. Moreover, the latest iterations of the prototype are said to be built using “a high-end material called acetate”, which is reportedly known for its durability, while retaining a “luxurious” feel, unlike other hard plastics.

On top of this, the company will reportedly equip the rumoured Apple smart glasses with a suite of camera lenses. One of the camera sensors could be a “vertically oriented oval lens”, which might also feature a ring light surrounding it, similar to Meta's smart glasses that ship with an LED recording indicator with a circular ring.

This comes weeks after a report highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing its own AI-powered visual model, which might enable the Visual Intelligence features on the company's smart glasses and other wearable devices. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch timeline for its new wearables.