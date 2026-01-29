Technology News
English Edition

Snap Forms New Subsidiary Specs Inc. to Lead Consumer Smart Glasses Push

Snap highlighted that Specs Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary with an operational focus on AR smart glasses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 12:29 IST
Snap Forms New Subsidiary Specs Inc. to Lead Consumer Smart Glasses Push

Photo Credit: Snap

So far, Snap has developed five generations of AR glasses exclusively for developers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Specs Inc will also build new partnerships and grow as a separate brand
  • Snap said the public launch of Specs AR glasses will occur later in 2026
  • Specs glasses will feature a new Intelligence System
Advertisement

Snap announced the creation of Specs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the parent company, on Wednesday. The Santa Monica, California-based company said that Specs Inc. will focus on the augmented reality (AR) smart glasses division and grow as a distinct brand. The timing of the development is interesting, given that the parent company is also gearing up to launch the first consumer-focused smart glasses dubbed Specs. The device will incorporate elements of AR and smart glasses into a “wearable computer”, the company has previously stated.

Snap Creates Specs Inc.

In a newsroom post, the social media giant announced and detailed the formation of the new Specs Inc. subsidiary. Snap highlighted that the move allows for greater operational focus and alignment towards developing new AR smart glasses. Specs Inc. will also work on building new partnerships and offer the parent organisation capital flexibility. Additionally, Snap hinted that the new subsidiary could raise minority investment in the future.

The restructuring exercise comes ahead of the company's first major consumer-focused hardware launch. Last year, at the Augmented World Expo in California, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed that AR smart glasses dubbed Specs will be launched this year. It is expected to arrive in the coming months.

It will not be the first time Snap has manufactured AR glasses, however. The company has a product line called Spectacles, which is exclusive to developers. In 2024, Snap launched the fifth generation of the AR glasses.

Coming to Specs, the company says the wearable will feature see-through lenses that augment 3D digital objects in the real world, and can be controlled via hand gestures and voice commands. The smart glasses are also expected to arrive with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and a built-in AI assistant. Snap revealed that the device will be powered by a “first-of-its-kind” Intelligence System, although it did not shed light on its implementation or functionality.

Contrasting it with traditional computers, the tech firm said that the “wearable computer” will be focused on task automation. “It's time for a new computing paradigm that puts people first by bringing us together in the real world, gets work done for us by understanding our surroundings and anticipating our needs, and is designed to reduce our environmental impact by substituting physical goods with digital ones,” added the post.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Specs Inc, Snap, Snapchat, Smart Glasses, AR, AR glasses
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony WF-1000XM6 Tipped to Launch With New 'Sandpink' Colour Option
Snap Forms New Subsidiary Specs Inc. to Lead Consumer Smart Glasses Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  2. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G Launched in India With These Features
  4. QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker Review
  5. JEE Main Aspirants Can Now Attempt Mock Tests Using Google's Gemini AI
  6. Apple May Keep Starting Price of iPhone 18 Series Unchanged, Analyst Claims
  7. Samsung Teases Launch of Next-Generation AR Glasses This Year
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Add a Subscription Plan With These Exclusive Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Cost Less than Its Predecessor
  10. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reports Declining Gaming Revenue, Xbox Hardware Sales
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options
  3. Google Introduces New Gemini AI Tools, Practice Tests For JEE Main Aspirants
  4. OpenAI Introduces Prism, a Free AI Workspace for Scientific Collaboration
  5. Samsung's 'Next-Generation' AR Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Confirmed to Launch in 2026
  6. iPhone 18 Series Pricing Could Remain Unchanged Despite Rising Memory Costs, Analyst Claims
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced: Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros and Ace Combat 7
  8. Realme Buds Clip Launched in India With Open-Ear Design, IP55 Rating: Price, Features
  9. Snap Forms New Subsidiary Specs Inc. to Lead Consumer Smart Glasses Push
  10. Sony WF-1000XM6 Tipped to Launch With New 'Sandpink' Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »