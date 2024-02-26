Avenir Telecom — which holds the licence for the Energizer brand — has showcased the Hard Case P28K smartphone with a whopping 28,000mAh battery at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona on Monday (February 26). The European company claims that the battery unit will deliver up to a week of battery life on regular use with a single charge. This 28,000mA battery would be the biggest battery ever fitted on a smartphone. The Energizer Hard Case P28K has a rugged design and has an IP68-rated dust and water resistance build. It features a 6.78-inch display and has a triple rear camera setup.

Paris-based Avenir Telecom has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Energizer Hard Case P28K. The camera setup comprises a 60-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The camera unit is capable of recording videos at 4K quality. Further, it has 4G LTE connectivity and the company is providing a three-year warranty for the device.

As per a report by The Verge, the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone will reportedly go on sale in October with a starting price of EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It will reportedly provide up to 122 hours of talktime and a maximum 2252 hours (or 94 days) of standby time on a single charge. The large battery unit reportedly adds 27.8mm thickness and 570 grams of weight to the smartphone, making it considerably thicker than most other devices today.

Avenir previously unveiled an Energizer P18K Pop with an 18,000mAh battery at MWC 2019 and an Energizer Power Max P16K Pro with a 16,000mAh battery in 2018. However, both the handsets failed to see a consumer release.

