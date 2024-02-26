It's that time of the year again when you will see the latest and greatest launches from world-renowned brands. Yes, we are talking about the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The top tech event is taking place in Barcelona at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via Convention Centre from February 26 to February 29. We had Xiaomi taking the stage and unveiling its range of devices, including Xiaomi 14 Ultra, wearables, tablets, and more. Moreover, Honor also introduced a slew of products during the launch. This, coupled with other manufacturers like Lenovo, Infinix, and more, makes the MWC 2024 one of the best tech events for this year. However, keeping track of everything announced at the MWC 2024 can be daunting. Luckily, you need not worry; as we have compiled a list that will keep you updated with all the launches happening at MWC 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi has finally introduced the much-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 at MWC 2024. The latest smartphones from the brand come loaded with top-of-the-line features and specifications. Xiaomi 14 Ultra packs a punch regarding cameras. The phone offers a 1-inch-type 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with step variable aperture. It also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera.

The company has also introduced the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, which has a grip encased in a leather case. The handset also features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB of LPRRDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone packs a 5,300mAh battery and offers 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Coming to the Xiaomi 14, the smartphone offers a flat side frame with rounded corners. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The handset packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging.

Other Xiaomi products announced

Xiaomi has also announced the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet that offers a 12.4-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, a 10,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and six speakers. The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyperOS. The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is available for EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,800) for the 8GB model and EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for the 12GB variant.

The company also introduced its new lineup of wearables at MWC 2024. The new Xiaomi Watch 2 packs a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an aluminium alloy frame, dual-band sensors, a 12-channel heart rate monitor sensor, 65 hours of battery, and runs on Wear OS.

Xiaomi Watch S3 offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance, dual-band GPS support, heart rate sensor, air pressure sensor, up to 7 days of battery backup, and more.

And finally, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which offers a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, packs a metallic frame, offers quick-release band straps, 10 on-wrist running courses, a 4-channel heart rate monitoring module, and a claimed battery life up to 14 days.

Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 RSR

Honor has introduced its flagship Magic 6 series for the global market at MWC 2024. The latest smartphone from the brand packs some flagship-grade features and design language. The handset offers a 6.8-inch full-HD+ 120Hz LTPO display with quad-curved floating screen. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 730 GPU. It also packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel that offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 50-megapixel front camera and a 3D depth camera for 3D face unlock. It runs on Android 14 and packs a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging support.

Honor also introduced its foldable smartphone, Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR, at the tech event. This is a special edition of the existing Honor Magic V2 that offers a design reminiscent of a Porsche 911 bonnet. The foldable comes with an anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield that provides better protection from scratches. The specifications remain similar to the original Honor Magic V2.

Other Honor products announced

Honor has also introduced a new tablet and a laptop during the event. The Honor Pad 9 tablet offers a 12.1-inch LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, eight speakers, and an 8,300mAh battery with 35W fast charging support.

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 is yet another interesting product from the brand. The laptop comes with some AI features that help improve performance. The laptop has a 3K resolution display with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features spatial audio and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. The laptop also packs Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. It is available in White and Midnight colour options and will be sold globally starting Q2 2024.

Nokia-branded Barbie flip phone and more

HMD Global didn't announce any smartphones at the event. However, the brand confirmed that it is making a flip phone along with a smartphone for tinkerers. The brand will make a Barbie-branded flip phone in partnership with Mattel this July.

The brand also confirmed that it will easily fix a smartphone with a FIY (Fix it Yourself) session. Moreover, the company has also released the first version of a toolkit for developers that will allow users to customise smartphones as per their needs.

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent laptop concept

Lenovo has officially introduced the ThinkBook transparent display laptop concept at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. This is the first laptop that features a 17.3-inch micro-LED transparent display. It also has a transparent keyboard area and a floating-like footpad design. The transparent display offers high colour saturation and 1000nits of brightness for optimal visibility in both indoor and outdoor conditions.

Infinix Coolmax system and AI algorithm

Infinix has also introduced some cool features at MWC 2024. One of them is the new air-cooling system known as CoolMax. The CoolMax system regulates temperature and dissipates heat from its components quite effectively. The company claims that the cooling system will bring down the temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the company has introduced a new AI algorithm that can dynamically adjust the performance based on different situations. Infinix says that AI-driven optimisation helps the chipset operate at peak efficiency, which will help enhance gaming experiences.