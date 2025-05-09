Whoop on Thursday unveiled two new wearable devices — Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG — with upgraded sensors and improved battery life. The new Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG are claimed to deliver over 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Whoop MG is a US FDA-cleared medical grade health monitoring device that allows users to take ECG readings and view blood pressure insights when the device is worn on their wrist. These wearables can be worn on different parts of the body.

Whoop 5.0, Whoop MG Features

The new Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG models are claimed to offer over 14 days of battery life on a single charge, and are nearly 10 times more power efficient than their predecessor. These trackers manage to offer improved battery life inside a smaller device that is seven percent smaller than the Whoop 4.0.

The new sensors on the Whoop 5.0 are capable of recording health information several times per second, and the tracker can now be worn on various parts of the body, according to the company. The medical grade Whoop MG offers additional health monitoring with support for ECG readings, blood pressure insights, and on-demand detection for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Whoop's new wearables can be worn on various parts of the body

Photo Credit: Whoop

Users above the age of 18 will have access to a new feature called Healthspan that measures their Whoop Age and Pace of Aging to see the effects of their lifestyle choices on their longevity, according to the company. Meanwhile, the new Hormonal Insights feature will give women detailed insights into menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and related hormonal fluctuations.

Customers who opt for the Whoop Life membership will get access to the more advanced Whoop MG wearable tracker that offers access to a Health Screener feature that provides early AFib warnings. They will also have access to blood pressure insights, which shows estimates of systolic and diastolic ranges over the course of a day.

Whoop 5.0, Whoop MG Pricing, Plans and Availability

Whoop 5.0 is available as part of two new plans introduced by the company. Customers can opt for the Whoop One plan that costs $199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) per year and offers basic health monitoring features, or the Whoop Peak subscription that is priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for 12 months. The Peak plan includes the Healthspan and Pace of Ageing features, and a real-time stress monitoring.

The company has also announced a third plan called Whoop Life that offers access to the Whoop MG variant along with support for ECG readings, blood pressure insights, and on-demand AFib detection. At $359 (roughly Rs. 30,700) per year, this is the most expensive plan and offers the maximum amount of health information.

Whoop has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG in India. The company's website still redirects to the Whoop 4.0, which is available via Flipkart for Rs. 29,990 for the first year.