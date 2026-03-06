Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon

Vivo X300 Max is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1440p resolution.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 20:19 IST
Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: @rquandt.bsky.social

Vivo X300 Max is tipped to feature a Zeiss-backed camera system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo X300 Max was previously listed on China’s 3C database
  • The listing suggests the smartphone could support 90W charging
  • Vivo executive hints at new AI-powered imaging for future phones
Advertisement

Vivo appears to have quietly showcased another smartphone from its X300 series at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The company has largely focused on the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra at the trade show, but reports suggest a separate handset from the lineup was also present on the show floor. Leaks indicate that the phone could be the rumoured Vivo X300 Max. Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra is expected to launch in China later this month, with a broader global rollout likely later this year.

Vivo X300 Max Images Shows Zeiss Camera Layout

The handset is said to have appeared during a presentation related to MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. While Vivo did not explicitly confirm the identity of the phone, WinFuture editor Roland Quandt suggested that it could be the Vivo X300 Max. One of the images shared by the journalist shows the smartphone carrying the model number V2548A.

Vivo X300 Max at #MWC26 (in a suit)

[image or embed]

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 4 March 2026 at 21:08

In another image, we see the Vivo X300 Max appears to retain Zeiss branding on the rear camera module. Two cameras sit on either side of the branding, while a third lens is positioned above them. It remains unclear whether the smartphone includes an additional fourth camera sensor.

That model number recently surfaced on China's 3C certification database, where the listing indicated support for 90W wired charging. The upcoming Vivo smartphone is also expected to run on the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset that is tipped to power other models in the X300 series.

Images shared on Weibo by Vivo executive Han Bo Xiao appear to show the same smartphone, adding further weight to speculation that the handset spotted at MWC could indeed be the Vivo X300 Max. He added that Vivo plans to introduce a new AI-powered imaging system designed to make photography easier and more automated. The senior Vivo executive adds that the system, developed with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 and Vivo's V3+ chip, will appear in upcoming smartphones.

The Vivo X300 Max, tipped to launch in March, is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1440p resolution. The smartphone could pack a battery with a capacity of around 7,000mAh.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Max, Vivo X300 Max Features, Vivo X300 Max Launch, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How It Works

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, War Machine, Hello Bachhon, and More
  2. Realme C83 5G Debuts in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15T Display Size Teased; Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset
  4. OnePlus 15T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Here's When the Poco C85x 5G Will be Launched in India
  6. Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-710 Camera
  8. The Upcoming Poco X8 Pro Series Could be Launched Globally on This Date
  9. Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras Spied at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon
  2. WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How It Works
  3. This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings
  4. Poco X8 Pro Series Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max
  6. Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
  7. Dear Radhi OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller Online?
  8. With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?
  10. OnePlus 15T Display Size, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed; Geekbench Listing Hints at Chip, Memory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »