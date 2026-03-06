Vivo appears to have quietly showcased another smartphone from its X300 series at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. The company has largely focused on the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra at the trade show, but reports suggest a separate handset from the lineup was also present on the show floor. Leaks indicate that the phone could be the rumoured Vivo X300 Max. Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra is expected to launch in China later this month, with a broader global rollout likely later this year.

Vivo X300 Max Images Shows Zeiss Camera Layout

The handset is said to have appeared during a presentation related to MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. While Vivo did not explicitly confirm the identity of the phone, WinFuture editor Roland Quandt suggested that it could be the Vivo X300 Max. One of the images shared by the journalist shows the smartphone carrying the model number V2548A.

In another image, we see the Vivo X300 Max appears to retain Zeiss branding on the rear camera module. Two cameras sit on either side of the branding, while a third lens is positioned above them. It remains unclear whether the smartphone includes an additional fourth camera sensor.

That model number recently surfaced on China's 3C certification database, where the listing indicated support for 90W wired charging. The upcoming Vivo smartphone is also expected to run on the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset that is tipped to power other models in the X300 series.

Images shared on Weibo by Vivo executive Han Bo Xiao appear to show the same smartphone, adding further weight to speculation that the handset spotted at MWC could indeed be the Vivo X300 Max. He added that Vivo plans to introduce a new AI-powered imaging system designed to make photography easier and more automated. The senior Vivo executive adds that the system, developed with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 and Vivo's V3+ chip, will appear in upcoming smartphones.

The Vivo X300 Max, tipped to launch in March, is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1440p resolution. The smartphone could pack a battery with a capacity of around 7,000mAh.