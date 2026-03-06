Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Series Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Expected Price, Specifications

A dedicated microsite for the Poco X8 series has already begun teasing the launch of the handsets in the country.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro is expected to succeed the 2025-launched Poco X7 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series could feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco X8 Pro might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro were recently spotted on the Xiaomi website in Europe, revealing their price, design, and colour options. Earlier this week, the tech firm teased that it will unveil the new Poco X8 series in India. Now, a report reveals that the new smartphones will be launched in select global markets in the third week of March. This comes shortly after the Pro Max model was listed on a benchmarking platform, hinting at its performance. Both handsets are confirmed to be powered by the recently released MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Poco X8 Pro Series Might Be Launched Globally on March 17

Citing industry sources, Smartprix reports that the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max will be launched in select global markets on March 17. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the exact launch date, it is expected to officially announce the same in the coming days, the report added. This is in line with the earlier leaked launch timeline of the phones, which suggested that the two might arrive in the middle of March.

We already know that the Poco X8 series will be launched in India soon. The new phones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. According to the dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform, the lineup will feature a dual rear camera unit, placed inside a pill-shaped camera island. It is teased to sport a flat back panel and a flat frame.

The company recently confirmed that its upcoming X series phones will be powered by the MediaTek DImensity 8500 Ultra and Dimensity 9500s chipsets. The company is expected to equip the purported Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max with the two SoCs, respectively.

Recently, the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max were briefly listed on the Xiaomi België website. The Poco X8 Pro Max will reportedly launch at a starting price of EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+512GB variant could cost EUR 579 (about Rs. 62,000).

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to arrive with a starting price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base option, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration will reportedly be priced at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The upcoming phones could go on sale in black, white, and green colourways.

