Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices

Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices

Xiaomi announced a limited closed beta testing of miclaw, its first agentic AI assistant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 March 2026 17:19 IST
Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi miclaw also supports Model Context Protocol

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Xiaomi miclaw is built on the Xiaomi MiMo AI model
  • It can perform tasks across third-party apps and system settings
  • Xiaomi miclaw can be controlled using natural language commands
Advertisement

Xiaomi, on Friday, announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, dubbed miclaw, for its smartphones and smart home devices. The agentic AI assistant has now entered a limited closed beta phase, and the company is now testing how the agent performs in real-world scenarios. The Chinese tech giant said that the tool is designed to function as a device-wide assistant that can autonomously complete tasks across third-party apps and system features. Currently, there is no word on when the Xiaomi miclaw will be integrated into devices.

Xiaomi Miclaw Enters Beta Testing

In a post (via Xiaomitime), the tech giant announced the start of a limited closed beta testing in China. The invitation-only test is currently available on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 Pro models. The company says miclaw is the evolution of AI systems from “dialogue capabilities” to “system-level execution capabilities.”

Built on the Xiaomi MiMo AI models, the AI agent comes with personal context understanding, ecosystem interconnectivity, and the ability to execute multi-step workflows. Despite having a chatbot-like interface, it does not answer questions but rather performs tasks. After the user grants permissions, it can also access third-party apps to perform actions within them based on natural language text and voice prompts.

“After understanding your intentions and granting authorisation, it can invoke third-party applications and ecosystem capabilities, and can also autonomously choose system-level tools to complete your commands,” the company stated. Additionally, miclaw can recognise the user, remember their preferences, and also interpret a vague task to complete the operation.

With a dedicated memory system, the agentic AI assistant can continuously evolve and better understand the user, the more they interact with the tool. Eventually, Xiaomi claims that it can autonomously make intelligent decisions, such as muting a phone during a meeting or pausing a robot vacuum.

Some of the tasks Xiaomi miclaw can perform include reading and writing SMS, creating and scheduling events in Calendar, searching and extracting information online, and more. It can also make purchases online, calculate commute time, check the weather, and more. By integrating with Xiaomi's smart home devices, it can also manage various appliances and make adjustments automatically.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi miclaw, AI agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OnePlus 15T Display Size, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed; Geekbench Listing Hints at Chip, Memory
Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, War Machine, Hello Bachhon, and More
  2. OnePlus 15T Display Size Teased; Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset
  3. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  4. Google Pixel 10a Review: More of the Same?
  5. Realme C83 5G Debuts in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. OnePlus 15T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Google Pixel 10a With 5,100mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  8. Here's When the Poco C85x 5G Will be Launched in India
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra's Telephoto Camera Confirmed to Offer CIPA 7.0 Stabilisation
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How it Works
  2. This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings
  3. Poco X8 Pro Series Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max
  5. Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
  6. Dear Radhi OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller Online?
  7. With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Kaattaan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Online?
  9. OnePlus 15T Display Size, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed; Geekbench Listing Hints at Chip, Memory
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Samsung HP0 Periscope Telephoto Camera With Professional-Grade Stabilisation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »