Xiaomi, on Friday, announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, dubbed miclaw, for its smartphones and smart home devices. The agentic AI assistant has now entered a limited closed beta phase, and the company is now testing how the agent performs in real-world scenarios. The Chinese tech giant said that the tool is designed to function as a device-wide assistant that can autonomously complete tasks across third-party apps and system features. Currently, there is no word on when the Xiaomi miclaw will be integrated into devices.

Xiaomi Miclaw Enters Beta Testing

In a post (via Xiaomitime), the tech giant announced the start of a limited closed beta testing in China. The invitation-only test is currently available on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 Pro models. The company says miclaw is the evolution of AI systems from “dialogue capabilities” to “system-level execution capabilities.”

Built on the Xiaomi MiMo AI models, the AI agent comes with personal context understanding, ecosystem interconnectivity, and the ability to execute multi-step workflows. Despite having a chatbot-like interface, it does not answer questions but rather performs tasks. After the user grants permissions, it can also access third-party apps to perform actions within them based on natural language text and voice prompts.

“After understanding your intentions and granting authorisation, it can invoke third-party applications and ecosystem capabilities, and can also autonomously choose system-level tools to complete your commands,” the company stated. Additionally, miclaw can recognise the user, remember their preferences, and also interpret a vague task to complete the operation.

With a dedicated memory system, the agentic AI assistant can continuously evolve and better understand the user, the more they interact with the tool. Eventually, Xiaomi claims that it can autonomously make intelligent decisions, such as muting a phone during a meeting or pausing a robot vacuum.

Some of the tasks Xiaomi miclaw can perform include reading and writing SMS, creating and scheduling events in Calendar, searching and extracting information online, and more. It can also make purchases online, calculate commute time, check the weather, and more. By integrating with Xiaomi's smart home devices, it can also manage various appliances and make adjustments automatically.