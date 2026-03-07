Technology News
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Gujarati Spiritual Drama

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati spiritual drama about a rickshaw driver struggling with poverty and life challenges.

Updated: 7 March 2026 14:38 IST
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Gujarati Spiritual Drama

Photo Credit: Sony Liv

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released on the OTT, Sony Liv, from March 6, 2026.

  • Gujarati spiritual drama crosses Rs. 120 crore at the box office
  • A rickshaw driver finds peace through visions of Lord Krishna
  • Now streaming in Gujarati and Hindi on Sony LIV platform
Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate has now been released in both Gujarati and Hindi on OTT. The movie has earned a gross of Rs. 100 crore and is now going to hold its audience on the OTT platform. It is a spiritual drama of a rickshaw driver who is very helpless with his life and is trying to live his life better. He finds himself in a farmhouse one day when he is looking for ways to earn money quickly. He finds himself better in silence. Within this silence, he finds himself watching the visuals of Sri Krishna.

When and Where to Watch

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released on the OTT, Sony Liv, from March 6, 2026. It was in theatres on October 10, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a story of a rickshaw driver who is facing problems in his life, including poverty. He also tries to overcome his past. In his search for ways to earn money, he finds himself in a farmhouse. There he rests with silence and finds comfort. Meanwhile, he sees the visions of Sri Krishna. These moments of Krishna Bhakti are strong and soft together. This movie urges us to overcome fear and to face reality by finding hope again.

Cast and Crew

Reeva Rachh as Tulsi, Karan Joshi as Lalji Dhansukh Parmar, Shruhad Goswami as Laalo, Mishty Kadecha as Khushi, Anshu Joshi as Dhansukh Parmar, Jaydeep Timaniya as Rasik have played important roles. Ankit Sakhiya is the director of the movie.

Reception

The movie was created within a budget of Rs. 50 crores and has earned a total of Rs. 120 crores so far. It is the first Gujarati movie to come under that list. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

 

Further reading: SonyLiv
