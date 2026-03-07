Technology News
Vikram On Duty OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Crime Thriller

Vikram On Duty is a crime thriller series about Inspector Vikram Vasu, an unconventional cop solving a high-risk case.

Updated: 7 March 2026 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Vikram On Duty streams on JioHotstar in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi

  • Vikram On Duty is a Telugu crime thriller starring Nikhil Maliyakkal
  • The series follows Inspector Vikram Vasu solving a dangerous case
  • Episodes 1–4 are now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages
The Telugu crime thriller Vikram On Duty delves into the mind of a fearless police officer who, driven by justice, occasionally needs to defy the rules. The series is filled with suspense, emotional tension, and gritty investigation. This series unfolds like a slow-burning mystery where every clue leads to a deeper truth. Inspector Vikram Vasu is an unconventional cop who always trusts his instinct and courage over strict procedures. In all episodes (1–4), there is a narrative filled with moral dilemmas, dangerous criminals, and the heavy responsibility that comes with wearing the police uniform while pursuing justice.

When and Where to Watch Vikram On Duty

Hotstar Specials' Vikram On Duty streams on JioHotstar in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Subscribers can watch the first four episodes now.

Trailer and Plot of Vikram On Duty

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Inspector Vikram Vasu and how he handles a dangerous case involving hidden truths, corruption, and moral choices. The series' narratives are characterised by suspense, investigation, action, and emotional pressure.

Cast and Crew of Vikram On Duty

Hotstar Specials' Vikram On Duty stars Nikhil Maliyakkal as determined Inspector Vikram Vasu, as well as Gayatri Chaganti. Produced by Gnapika Entertainments, it blends suspense, strong performances, and character-driven storytelling to deliver an engaging crime drama.

Reception of Vikram On Duty

Early buzz reflects that Vikram On Duty is an engaging thriller with timely screenplay reveals. Despite some commercial elements, it holds attention. IMDb rating: 6.5/10.\

 

