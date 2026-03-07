Technology News
Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi’s Telugu Action-Comedy

Annagaru Vostaru, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action-comedy fantasy follows a cop raised with the ideals of a legendary movie icon, only to face real-life moral conflicts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2026 12:30 IST
Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi's Telugu Action-Comedy

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Annagaru Vostaru is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Annagaru Vostaru stars Karthi, Krithi Shetty, and Sathyaraj
  • The Telugu dubbed version premiered on Prime Video on January 28, 2026
  • The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 4.5/10
Annagaru Vostaru is a Telugu action-comedy fantasy movie that mixes fan culture, nostalgia, and emotional drama. The story portrays how a grandfather's desire for legendary cinema icons influences a young man's life. The story embraces that the protagonist, raised with the belief that he should embody the values of those larger-than-life heroes, grows up trying to live by those ideals. However, as life opens up, that reality proves more complex than cinematic heroism. This leads him into situations that question both his beliefs and his grandfather's dreams.

When and Where to Watch Annagaru Vostaru

Annagaru Vostaru is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Telugu dubbed version premiered directly on the platform on January 28, 2026, just two weeks after the Tamil theatrical release of the original film. Viewers with a Prime Video subscription can watch the film anytime on the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Annagaru Vostaru

The trailer introduces a lively and slightly unusual premise. A devoted fan of the legendary actor M. G. Ramachandran raises his grandson, believing that the boy should grow up to represent the same heroic spirit. A cop who was raised to idolise a legendary hero struggles to balance duty, beliefs, and expectations amid real-life conflicts and choices.

Cast and Crew of Annagaru Vostaru

Annagaru Vostaru stars Karthi as a conflicted cop, alongside Krithi Shetty and Sathyaraj. Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, it blends humour, action, and emotional storytelling.

Reception of Annagaru Vostaru

The film received mixed reactions; some praised its concept and nostalgia, while others criticised the screenplay. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 4.5/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Annagaru Vostaru, action-comedy fantasy, Prime video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi's Telugu Action-Comedy
