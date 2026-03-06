A San Francisco-based startup is making some serious claims about its yet-to-be-released artificial intelligence (AI) audio jamming device. Dubbed Deveillance, the company is said to have developed a portable table-top anti-surveillance device called Spectre I, which can stop nearby microphones from recording audio. The startup claims that it achieves this by using power-efficient omnidirectional signals that are inaudible but can distort the audio recorded by devices within its range. Spectre I is currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected to start later this year.

Deveillance Spectre I Claimed to Use AI to Jam Microphones

First spotted by Android Authority, the CEO of the startup, Aida Baradari, announced Spectre I in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). She claimed it to be “the first smart device to stop unwanted audio recording,” although audio jamming devices are fairly common. Deveillance's device differentiation is claimed to be its portable form factor, usage of AI in the detection of nearby microphones, and power efficiency in jamming audio recordings.

Spectre I is said to have a range of 2m, within which it is claimed to block any microphone trying to record audio using omnidirectional signal jamming. The company does not specify how it achieves this, but mentions that it “emits an inaudible signal that makes every microphone within range unable to capture intelligible audio.” Based on this, it is likely that the device uses some sort of ultrasound frequency.

Deveillance also claims that the device “detects nearby microphones, logs them, and provides you with this data.” The company throws around terms such as “novel AI, physics, and signal processing technology,” but does not delve into details. Any limitations in detection, including dictaphones, wired microphones, a smartphone on aeroplane mode, and more, are also not mentioned.

The startup claims that the device helps users protect their privacy and stop companies from eavesdropping on them to show targeted advertisements, and from situations such as corporate espionage and organised surveillance. However, it does make many tall claims and shares no proof-of-concept or third-party validation for the same.

Those interested can pre-book Spectre I now for $1,199 or Rs. 1,14,482. The company says the deposit is refundable, and it plans to begin shipping the device in the second half of 2026.