MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max

The benchmark listing indicates that the MacBook Neo is running on the latest macOS 26.3.1 operating system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 18:07 IST
MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max

The MacBook Neo will be available for purchase globally beginning March 11

Highlights
  • The MacBook Neo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip
  • It scored 3,980 in single-core and 10,105 score in multi-core tests
  • Global sales of the MacBook Neo begin March 11
Apple launched the MacBook Neo as its first-ever low-cost laptop on March 4. It is currently available to pre-order, and sales will begin in India and other markets on March 11, the MacBook Neo has appeared on a benchmarking site, offering a closer look at its performance before customers can get their hands on it. The new laptop is powered by the same A18 Pro chip as the iPhone 16 Pro, and the benchmark scores suggest similar performance levels as Apple's flagship phone from 2024.

MacBook Neo Performance Details Revealed via Geekbench Listing

An unspecified MacBook model was listed on Geekbench with the identifier “Mac17,5”. It is believed to be Apple's new MacBook Neo, which achieved a single core score of 3,980 and a multi core score of 10,105 in the Geekbench 6.6.0 for macOS AArch64 benchmark test. The laptop is listed with the A18 Pro chipset, which also powers 2024's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The laptop's processor has a base operating frequency of 4.04 GHz and ships with 8GB of RAM.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max scored 3203 single core and 7846 multi core points in Gadgets 360's internal tests. This suggests a comparable performance to the previous-generation flagship, at least on paper.

The benchmark listing indicates that the MacBook Neo is running on the latest macOS 26.3.1 operating system and leverages the same architecture used in Apple's A-series chip. For context, the Apple A18 Pro SoC is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, and it is equipped with 6 CPU cores. Its architecture comprises a 16-core Neural Engine onboard, which is said to run AI tasks at 35 TOPS, as well as a six-core CPU and a five-core GPU.

This is the second new laptop from Apple to appear on the benchmarking platform, following a sighting of the MacBook Pro (2026). The aforementioned model is listed with the Cupertino-based tech giant's flagship M5 Max chip, comprising an 18-core CPU with six Cluster 1 cores and 12 Cluster 2 cores, having a base frequency of 4.60GHz.

The MacBook Pro (2026) was listed with 128GB of RAM on Geekbench, running on the same macOS 26.3.1 firmware as the recently spotted MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2408x1506 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple A18 Pro
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.23 kg
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: MacBook Neo, MacBook Neo Specifications, MacBook Neo Features, Apple, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices

