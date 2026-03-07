Created by Abbhinav Kastura, Local Times is an upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama series that is soon dropping on digital screens. This web series will highlight the journey of the journalists from the local newspaper agency, who are trying hard to thrive in the digital age. The story further delves into their struggles, hardships, and resilience as they navigate their way to sustain in the current times. The sequences are promised to be highly emotional and thought-provoking, and comprise a stellar cast.

When and Where to Watch Local Times

This web series will land on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series will consist of seven episodes and will be available only for streaming to the active subscribers of the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Local Times

Set in the backdrop of a local newspaper agency office, this Prime Original Tamil Web series will revolve around the current advancements in the media industry, where local newspapers struggle to sustain themselves in the digital age. The plot will follow journalists who will navigate their way to hold the legacy of their publication, with a perfect blend of chaos, drama, and comedy. Also, the team says the primary theme of the series will explore resilience, emotions, and friendship.

Cast and Crew of Local Times

Directed by Naveen George Thomas, this series will feature Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, R. Pandiarajan, Rini, Moorish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam, and more. Praveen Muthurangan has written the story, while Abbhinav Kastura has created it.

Reception of Local Times

This web series has not yet been released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.