Technology News
English Edition

Local Times OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Comedy Drama Online

Local Times is an upcoming Tamil comedy drama web series that follows the journalists striving to sustain their newspaper in the digital market. The plot explores themes of resilience, emotions, and friendship.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2026 11:20 IST
Local Times OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Comedy Drama Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

This web series will land on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Local Times is an upcoming Tamil drama web series
  • It follows the theme of the survival of newspapers in the digital age
  • Streaming begins on March 13th, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Created by Abbhinav Kastura, Local Times is an upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama series that is soon dropping on digital screens. This web series will highlight the journey of the journalists from the local newspaper agency, who are trying hard to thrive in the digital age. The story further delves into their struggles, hardships, and resilience as they navigate their way to sustain in the current times. The sequences are promised to be highly emotional and thought-provoking, and comprise a stellar cast.

When and Where to Watch Local Times

This web series will land on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series will consist of seven episodes and will be available only for streaming to the active subscribers of the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Local Times

Set in the backdrop of a local newspaper agency office, this Prime Original Tamil Web series will revolve around the current advancements in the media industry, where local newspapers struggle to sustain themselves in the digital age. The plot will follow journalists who will navigate their way to hold the legacy of their publication, with a perfect blend of chaos, drama, and comedy. Also, the team says the primary theme of the series will explore resilience, emotions, and friendship.

Cast and Crew of Local Times

Directed by Naveen George Thomas, this series will feature Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, R. Pandiarajan, Rini, Moorish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam, and more. Praveen Muthurangan has written the story, while Abbhinav Kastura has created it.

Reception of Local Times

This web series has not yet been released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Local Times, comedy drama, Prime video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco X8 Pro Max Runs Geekbench as Company Reveals Chipset Details: Expected Specifications, Features
Meta to Introduce Paid Third-Party AI Chatbot Integrations on WhatsApp After EU Intervention
Local Times OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Comedy Drama Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Display Size Teased; Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset
  2. Here's When the Poco C85x 5G Will be Launched in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, War Machine, Hello Bachhon, and More
  4. Google Pixel 10a Review: More of the Same?
  5. Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi's Action-Comedy
  6. The Upcoming Poco X8 Pro Series Could be Launched Globally on This Date
  7. This AI Device Claims to Stop Microphones From Recording Your Voice
#Latest Stories
  1. Annagaru Vostaru OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Karthi’s Telugu Action-Comedy
  2. Local Times OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Tamil Comedy Drama Online
  3. Vivo X300 Max With Zeiss Cameras and Android 16 Spotted at MWC 2026, Could Launch Soon
  4. WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How It Works
  5. This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. MacBook Neo Geekbench Scores Indicate It Performs on Par With iPhone 16 Pro Max
  8. Xiaomi Testing Experimental AI Agent Miclaw, Can Perform Complex Tasks Across Devices
  9. Dear Radhi OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller Online?
  10. With Love Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »