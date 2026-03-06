Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How it Works

WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How it Works

The sticker suggestions feature is available after updating to the latest stable version of WhatsApp for iOS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2026 19:53 IST
WhatsApp Update Introduces Support for Discovering Stickers While Typing Emoji: How it Works

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new feature will take a few weeks to reach all users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iOS suggests exact stickers through emojis in chats
  • It shows a suitable sticker based on the typed emojis
  • It shows relevant stickers near text bar
WhatsApp for iOS has added a new feature that lets users quickly view and add stickers while typing emoji in chats. The latest feature available in the iOS version of the app displays relevant sticker suggestions while entering an emoji in chats. With this update, instead of opening the sticker keyboard and scrolling through different sticker packs, users can quickly pick and send a suitable sticker based on the emoji they type. It is confirmed to be available for more iPhone users in the coming weeks. 

WhatsApp for iOS Gets New Sticker Suggestion Feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has released a new update for its iOS app, taking the version number to 26.8.76. The latest version includes a feature that suggests stickers while users type messages. This functionality shows related stickers whenever an emoji is entered in the chat bar. This feature lets users save time during conversations.

whatsapp ios WhatsApp for iOS

Users can browse related stickers and send them by tapping on the emoji. The app changelog says the feature may take a few days to reach all users. Feature tracker WABateInfo spotted the feature on WhatsApp for iOS (26.8.75) update, before WhatsApp included the feature in the changelog for the subsequent version 26.8.76 update. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that the feature was already enabled after updating to the latest version.

 

whatsapp ios stickers WhatsApp

As shown in the screenshot above, users can tap the Show more results to find more stickers, including third-party sticker packs. For example, typing a laughing emoji shows related stickers with funny reactions, while heart emojis will display stickers with love and affection.

WhatsApp has introduced various other features with recent updates. The company last week added a Group Message History feature that will allow new participants to view messages in the chat sent before they became members. It is said to be working on adding support for SIM binding for users with Indian phone numbers. Further, the company is reportedly preparing an optional premium subscription plan. This could come with additional customisation and convenience features for paid users. The proposed tier, called WhatsApp Plus, is said to be in works for Android and iOS versions. 

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Sticker, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
This AI-Powered Portable Device Claims to Detect Microphones and Jam Audio Recordings

Turbo Read

