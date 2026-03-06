WhatsApp for iOS has added a new feature that lets users quickly view and add stickers while typing emoji in chats. The latest feature available in the iOS version of the app displays relevant sticker suggestions while entering an emoji in chats. With this update, instead of opening the sticker keyboard and scrolling through different sticker packs, users can quickly pick and send a suitable sticker based on the emoji they type. It is confirmed to be available for more iPhone users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp for iOS Gets New Sticker Suggestion Feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has released a new update for its iOS app, taking the version number to 26.8.76. The latest version includes a feature that suggests stickers while users type messages. This functionality shows related stickers whenever an emoji is entered in the chat bar. This feature lets users save time during conversations.

Users can browse related stickers and send them by tapping on the emoji. The app changelog says the feature may take a few days to reach all users. Feature tracker WABateInfo spotted the feature on WhatsApp for iOS (26.8.75) update, before WhatsApp included the feature in the changelog for the subsequent version 26.8.76 update. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that the feature was already enabled after updating to the latest version.

As shown in the screenshot above, users can tap the Show more results to find more stickers, including third-party sticker packs. For example, typing a laughing emoji shows related stickers with funny reactions, while heart emojis will display stickers with love and affection.

WhatsApp has introduced various other features with recent updates. The company last week added a Group Message History feature that will allow new participants to view messages in the chat sent before they became members. It is said to be working on adding support for SIM binding for users with Indian phone numbers. Further, the company is reportedly preparing an optional premium subscription plan. This could come with additional customisation and convenience features for paid users. The proposed tier, called WhatsApp Plus, is said to be in works for Android and iOS versions.