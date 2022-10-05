Technology News
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro comes at a starting price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 October 2022 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers multiple strap colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro includes a heart rate monitoring feature
  • It is said to have a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge
  • The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with an always-on display mode

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro launched globally on Tuesday along with a wide range of artificial internet of things (IoT) devices, including the Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Redmi Pad as well. This smartwatch was announced for China earlier this year and has finally launched globally. It features a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch display. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro includes over 110 sports modes and comes with built-in GPS for precise route tracking. Xiaomi claims that the battery of the Smart Band 7 Pro could provide up to 12 days of backup.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro price, availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro can be purchased for a starting price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) via official company channels. Xiaomi offers Light Gold and Graphite Grey colour options for the dial. There are also several colour options for the strap, including black, blue, olive, pink, and more. It was launched in China earlier this year in July.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro specifications, features

This smartwatch sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED touch screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro also comes with over 150 watch faces and an always-on display mode. It is equipped with an ambient light sensor for automatically adjusting the display's brightness.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro packs a 235mAh battery that is said to provide up to 12 days of backup. It features a built-in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) for tracking your running course. This smartwatch comes with 10 pre-loading running courses with varying intensity. There are also over 110 sports modes.

The smartwatch from Xiaomi has heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking features. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro also comes with more health features, including sleep tracking, female health tracking, stress monitoring, and more. This smartwatch has 5ATM water-resistant built. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

