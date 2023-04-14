Xiaomi is set to launch the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone on April 18. The upcoming handset is confirmed to feature Leica-branded cameras with special Summicron lenses and Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors. Now, the Beijing-based company confirms that it will also launch the Mi Band 8, the successor to the fitness tracking device Mi Band 7, on the same date. The new smart wearable will launch with certain redesigns and is also expected to come with some functional improvements over its predecessor.

The Xiaomi China website confirms the upcoming launch of the Mi Band 8 smart wearable device. It is seen in a promotional image sporting a pill-shaped dial with an AMOLED display. Instead of wrap-around bands as seen on previous models, the Mi Band 8's strap attaches to the wearable on both sides.

Lei Jun, the co-founder and CEO of the company, has confirmed through his Weibo account that the upcoming Mi Band 8 can be fashioned in multiple ways, including being worn as a necklace.

Mi Band 8 worn as a necklace

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

A report by Android Authority notes that the Mi Band 8 will very certainly offer identical basic activity tracking features as the Mi Band 7. Continuous blood oxygen monitoring and low SpO2 alarms, all-day heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring should all be included in fitness tracking capabilities of the wearable, as per the report.

It adds that the company may also launch a Pro model of the Mi Band 8. The standard model will likely provide GPS connectivity via a connected phone, while the Pro model, acting as a successor to the Mi Band 7 Pro is likely to include inbuilt GPS. The Chinese variant of the purported fitness tracker may likely vary from its global variants, the report adds.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7, offered in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colour variants costs CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the non-NFC variant, while the NFC version is available at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). It features a 1.62-inch AMOLED Always-On display with 192x490 pixels resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. The fitness band also offers health tracking including SpO2 monitor alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring with additional 120 sports modes.

