Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro on Tuesday and announced the global release of the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 at an event in Berlin. The Smart Band 8 was initially launched in China in April. Now the smart wearable will be available for purchase in Europe. It is offered in two colour band options. The Watch 2 Pro, on the other hand, will come to the market in two connectivity variants - e-SIM and Bluetooth, and in two colour options.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 price, availability

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro starts at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the Bluetooth variant while the e-SIM variant is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300). It is offered in two colour options - Black Case with Black Fluororubber Strap and Silver Case with Brown Leather Strap.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8, offered in two colour options - Black and White, is listed at EUR 39.9 (roughly Rs. 3,500). Both smart wearables will be available for purchase through Xiaomi's official Europe website.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro specifications, features

Sporting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes with a peak brightness level of up to 600 nits and a pixel density of 326ppi. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 wearable platform paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with WearOS by Google onboard and features a rotating crown.

Alongside more than 150 sports modes, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, a barometer, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro packs a 495mAh battery and claims to offer up to 55 hours of battery life on the LTE version and up to 65 hours on the Bluetooth version. Weighing 54.5 grams, the watch measures 47.6mm x 45.9mm x 11.8mm in size.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 specifications, features

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits. It supports Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above and is equipped with more than 150 training modes and a smart health assistant.

The smart wearable helps monitor SpO2, heart rate, and sleep and can track menstrual cycles. It is backed by a 190mAh battery, which claims to offer a battery life of up to 16 days without the Always-on-Display mode. Xiaomi's latest smart band also comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating. Weighing 27 grams, the band measures 48mm × 22.5mm × 10.99mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.