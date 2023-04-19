Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 8 on Tuesday. The fitness wearable is among the many devices that the company has launched recently, including the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone. The Smart Band has been introduced with a number of improvements over its preceding devices. Alongside specification upgrades, the device comes with also a lot of design changes, including several different bands and ways to wear the device. Xiaomi launched the smart band in two variants — one with NFC and a cheaper version without it.

Mi Band 8 price

Offered in a variety of band styles, the Mi Band 8 launched in two colour options — Light Gold and Bright Black. The starting price of the device is CNY 239 (roughly Rs. 2,800) and the NFC version is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600).

The fitness tracker is available to order on Xiaomi's Chinese website.

Mi Band 8 specifications

Featuring a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, the Mi Band 8 has a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a pixel density of 326 ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits. The fitness band supports Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above.

The Smart Band 8 has up to 150+ training modes and a smart health assistant with features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking.

The newly launched fitness tracker capsule can be worn as a pendant, and with the help of a running clip, users can attach the capsule to their shoe and use it as running pods. The strap options offered are also sleeker in style than its earlier models.

There's a professional running mode as well, that not only tracks traditional running data but also 13 specialist information such as stride frequency, stride length, etc, in addition to expert analysis of various data. This feature can be used as a running pod, which is helpful for professional athletic training, and other exercises.

With a 190mAh battery unit, it claims to offer a battery life of up to 16 days, but with the Always-on-Display mode turned on, the battery life lasts for up to 5 days. The Mi Band 8 also features a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

The device weighs 27 grams including the straps and the body measures 48mm × 22.5mm × 10.99mm in size.

