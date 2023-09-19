Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is all set to make its debut globally at the company's upcoming launch event. The wearable device will be launched next week alongside the upcoming Xiaomi 13T series at the Xiaomi Launch September event in Berlin. The company has confirmed the launch on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a teaser video, hinting at the round dial on the smartwatch. It has also been confirmed to be powered by Wear OS by Google. However, any other details are yet to be confirmed by the company. Previously, it was tipped that the upcoming Xiaomi smartwatch could sport an AMOLED display.

However, a previous report has leaked the design, colour options and specifications of the soon-to-be-launched smartwatch. The wearable is tipped to sport a circular rotating dial with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch is likely to feature HD resolution and an always-on display. The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro could come in Bluetooth as well as 4G LTE versions.

The report also revealed that the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is likely to offer body composition analysis, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 tracking along with several sports modes. Furthermore, it is tipped to come in two colour options — one with a brown leather strap and another with a black fluoroplastic strap.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will also launch the Xiaomi 13T series on September 26. Recently, the alleged marketing images of the Xiaomi 13T series were leaked online suggesting three different shades of the series, with Leica-tuned cameras at the back. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, whereas the vanilla model is likely to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC under the hood.

