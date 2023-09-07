Technology News

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Design, Specifications, Price Leaked; Could Get a Round 1.43-Inch Display

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro could come with body composition analysis, sleep tracking, and SpO2 tracking.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 18:07 IST
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Design, Specifications, Price Leaked; Could Get a Round 1.43-Inch Display

Photo Credit: My Smartprice

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is tipped to come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is tipped to be priced around EUR 400
  • The upcoming wearable is said to feature a rotating crown
  • The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will reportedly support Bluetooth and 4G LTE

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is reportedly in the works as the smartwatch's renders and specifications have leaked recently. The purported smartwatch is said to launch in October. Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any details yet, but a recent report has tipped that the upcoming Xiaomi watch could sport a circular rotating dial with an AMOLED display. The smartwatch is also said to be equipped with a rotating crown button along with two other buttons. Recently, Xiaomi was also said to be working on the Watch S3, which could debut later this year in China.

According to a report by MySmartprice citing a source, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be launched next month in October. The wearable is tipped to sport a circular rotating dial like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It is said to feature a rotating crown as well as two other buttons. Additionally, the watch is said to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution and an always-on display feature.

The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be available in Bluetooth as well as 4G LTE versions. It could offer body composition analysis, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 tracking along with several sports modes.

Furthermore, the watch's expected price, availability, and colour options have also been leaked. It is tipped to come in two colour options - one with a brown leather strap while another is teased to get a black fluoroplastic strap. As per the renders, the former is seen sporting a steel finish while the latter could come with a black gunmetal finish. The smartwatch could debut by the end of October and is said to be priced around EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,640).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also been tipped to launch the purported Xiaomi Watch S3 in China later this year. The watch's specifications have been leaked on Weibo suggesting a large OLED display, a 520mAh battery and 4G connectivity support. It has also been tipped to feature various sports modes and offer blood oxygen monitoring as well as heart rate monitoring. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
