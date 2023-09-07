Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is reportedly in the works as the smartwatch's renders and specifications have leaked recently. The purported smartwatch is said to launch in October. Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any details yet, but a recent report has tipped that the upcoming Xiaomi watch could sport a circular rotating dial with an AMOLED display. The smartwatch is also said to be equipped with a rotating crown button along with two other buttons. Recently, Xiaomi was also said to be working on the Watch S3, which could debut later this year in China.

According to a report by MySmartprice citing a source, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be launched next month in October. The wearable is tipped to sport a circular rotating dial like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It is said to feature a rotating crown as well as two other buttons. Additionally, the watch is said to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution and an always-on display feature.

The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be available in Bluetooth as well as 4G LTE versions. It could offer body composition analysis, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 tracking along with several sports modes.

Furthermore, the watch's expected price, availability, and colour options have also been leaked. It is tipped to come in two colour options - one with a brown leather strap while another is teased to get a black fluoroplastic strap. As per the renders, the former is seen sporting a steel finish while the latter could come with a black gunmetal finish. The smartwatch could debut by the end of October and is said to be priced around EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,640).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also been tipped to launch the purported Xiaomi Watch S3 in China later this year. The watch's specifications have been leaked on Weibo suggesting a large OLED display, a 520mAh battery and 4G connectivity support. It has also been tipped to feature various sports modes and offer blood oxygen monitoring as well as heart rate monitoring.

