Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active smartwatch has been unveiled by the company today, days after it announced the Xiaomi Smart Band 8. The latest wearable is available for order globally. With a 1.47-inch rectangular dial, it offers over 50 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces. The Smart Band 8 Active smartwatch from Xiaomi packs a 210mAh battery that supports up to 14 days of battery life with normal use. There are five colour options for the band to choose from if you are planning to buy the smartwatch.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active: Price, Availability

The smartwatch is available for sale globally on order. In India, one can purchase the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active wearable for Rs. 2,574. Xiaomi has collaborated with AliExpress to facilitate the delivery to India. It is also available for purchase in the UK, Germany, and other global markets.

The device offers five colour options for the band: Black, Blue, Ivory, Olive, and Pink.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active: Specifications

Xiaomi launched its Smart Band 8 smartwatch last month in September for the global markets. The company has also made its Smart Band 8 Active available for purchase. It features a 1.47-inch TFT display on a rectangular dial, offering a resolution of 172X320 pixels, with up to 450nits of peak brightness. The display gets tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. You also get over 100 watch faces to choose from.

For the smart features, the Smart Band 8 Active gets more than 50 fitness modes, along with health features. It also offers a 24X7 SpO2 tracker, stress manager, sleep monitor and female health tracker for menstrual health.

The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance. The 210mAh battery provides up to 14 days of battery life on normal usage. It claims to get 0 to fully charged within 120 minutes, with the help of magnetic charging. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active weighs 14.9g without strap.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active can be connected to Android smartphones running Android 8.0 or above and iPhones running iOS 12.0 and above with the help of the Mi Fitness app. It also offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support.

