Technology News

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched

The Smart Band 8 Active smartwatch from Xiaomi packs a 210mAh battery that supports up to 14 days of battery life with normal use.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 October 2023 18:37 IST
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Smart Band 8 Active offers five colour options for the band — Black, Blue, Ivory, Olive, and Pink.

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active offers over 50 sports mode
  • The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance
  • Xiaomi has collaborated with AliExpress to facilitate the delivery
Advertisement

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active smartwatch has been unveiled by the company today, days after it announced the Xiaomi Smart Band 8. The latest wearable is available for order globally. With a 1.47-inch rectangular dial, it offers over 50 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces. The Smart Band 8 Active smartwatch from Xiaomi packs a 210mAh battery that supports up to 14 days of battery life with normal use. There are five colour options for the band to choose from if you are planning to buy the smartwatch.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active: Price, Availability

The smartwatch is available for sale globally on order. In India, one can purchase the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active wearable for Rs. 2,574. Xiaomi has collaborated with AliExpress to facilitate the delivery to India. It is also available for purchase in the UK, Germany, and other global markets.

The device offers five colour options for the band: Black, Blue, Ivory, Olive, and Pink.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active: Specifications

Xiaomi launched its Smart Band 8 smartwatch last month in September for the global markets. The company has also made its Smart Band 8 Active available for purchase. It features a 1.47-inch TFT display on a rectangular dial, offering a resolution of 172X320 pixels, with up to 450nits of peak brightness. The display gets tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. You also get over 100 watch faces to choose from.

For the smart features, the Smart Band 8 Active gets more than 50 fitness modes, along with health features. It also offers a 24X7 SpO2 tracker, stress manager, sleep monitor and female health tracker for menstrual health.

The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance. The 210mAh battery provides up to 14 days of battery life on normal usage. It claims to get 0 to fully charged within 120 minutes, with the help of magnetic charging. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active weighs 14.9g without strap.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active can be connected to Android smartphones running Android 8.0 or above and iPhones running iOS 12.0 and above with the help of the Mi Fitness app. It also offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support.  

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Ivory, Olive, Blue, Black, Pink
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active launch, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active price in India, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active specifications
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  2. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  5. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  6. Samsung Fab Grab Fest: These Smartphones, Tablets, More Offered at Lowered Prices
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  9. Nothing Opens Its First Exclusive Service Centre in This City
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs
  2. Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans
  3. Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched
  4. WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection
  5. Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Likely to Be Available Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale but There’s a Catch
  8. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  9. Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
  10. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.