Xiaomi Watch 2 runs Wear OS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S3 comes with interchangeable straps as well as interchangeable bezels

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S3 is said to offer a battery life of up to 15 days
  • The Xiaomi Watch 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Smart Band 8 Pro carries Corning Gorilla Glass protection
Xiaomi Watch 2, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro were unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona on February 25. These smartwatches will soon be available in select markets including Europe, the company confirmed as it announced the price of the products. It is not clear if and when these models will see an India launch. All three newly introduced smart wearables come with interchangeable straps allowing users to customise it as per their preference.

Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro price

All three Xiaomi smartwatch bodies are offered in black and silver colourways. The Xiaomi Watch 2 and Smart Band 8 Pro start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,850) and EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200), respectively. These come with interchangeable straps. The Xiaomi Watch S3, on the other hand, comes with interchangeable straps as well as interchangeable bezels and starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,400). The models have started rolling out in a few European markets and will be available in select regions soon.

Xiaomi Watch 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 600nits brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs Google's Wear OS out of the box and carries a 495mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 65 hours of battery life.

A camera remote function on the Xiaomi Watch 2 allows users to preview the viewfinder of their Xiaomi smartphone directly on the watch display, which helps them adjust the frame and settings before clicking the photo or recording the video. The watch also supports L1+L5 GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. 

Xiaomi Watch S3 specifications

Xiaomi Watch S3 also features a 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED screen like the Watch 2, and runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS. It supports Bluetooth calling and features health and fitness trackers including heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, etc. This watch has a 486mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 15 days of run time.

The most novel feature of the Xiaomi Watch S3 is the ability to interchange its bezels. The stainless steel bezels use a circular wire drawing technique and the rotating buckle structure is said to ensure that the "bezel stays secure while still allowing easy removal." The Watch S3 bezels are available in four colour options - Ocean Blue, Chrome Yellow, Dual Tone Ceramic (Black and Green), and Rainbow.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro sports a 1.74-inch (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes with a 5ATM rating and supports GNSS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Xiaomi has packed a 289mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. With support for over 200 watch faces and over 150 sports modes, the Smart Band 8 Pro also carries essential health trackers like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and menstruation.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HMD Global Reveals Its Rebranding Efforts; Barbie Flip Phone to Debut Later This Year
Croma Exclusive Collections: Amazing Deals on Washing Machines, Televisions, Audio Devices and more

